Spot yourself on a night out at Yates in 2004 in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 27 August 2020
Did you enjoy nights out at Yates in Ipswich back in 2004? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery.
The club is currently one of the most popular nightspots in the town - and that was also the case back in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Originally known as Yates’s Wine Lodge, the pub opened in 1997, in a landmark building in Tower Street which had previously been a carpet shop.
It regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature. Our photographer went along and took these photos of some of those partying in 2004.
Can you see yourself or any of your friends in our photo gallery, enjoying a drink and a chat?
The bar was taken on by JD Wetherspoon in 2009 and changed its name to The Robert Ransome, but in 2017 Yates returned.
Yates has reopened since lockdown and is holding a range of events, with social distancing measures in place.
If these photos bring back memories, send us an email.
