Spot yourself on a night out at Yates in 2004 in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 27 August 2020

Caught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Caught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Did you enjoy nights out at Yates in Ipswich back in 2004? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery.

Enjoying a drink in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTEnjoying a drink in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The club is currently one of the most popular nightspots in the town - and that was also the case back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Caught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTCaught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Originally known as Yates’s Wine Lodge, the pub opened in 1997, in a landmark building in Tower Street which had previously been a carpet shop.

Caught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTCaught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

It regularly featured in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature. Our photographer went along and took these photos of some of those partying in 2004.

Caught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTCaught out in Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Can you see yourself or any of your friends in our photo gallery, enjoying a drink and a chat?

Friends meeting up at Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTFriends meeting up at Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The bar was taken on by JD Wetherspoon in 2009 and changed its name to The Robert Ransome, but in 2017 Yates returned.

A night out at Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANTA night out at Yates in Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Yates has reopened since lockdown and is holding a range of events, with social distancing measures in place.

If these photos bring back memories, send us an email. To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

