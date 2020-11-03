Nostalgia

Getting in the swim at Crown Pools in 1980s-90s in Days Gone By

Youngsters using inflatables during school holidays in 1997 Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Were you a regular swimmer at Crown Pools in Ipswich back in the 1980s and 90s?

Did you swim at Crown Pools in Ipswich on its opening day in 1984? Picture: ARCHANT Did you swim at Crown Pools in Ipswich on its opening day in 1984? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the popular leisure facility in the town centre over the years.

Crown Pools junior swimming championships in October 1985 Picture: ARCHANT Crown Pools junior swimming championships in October 1985 Picture: ARCHANT

There was excitement in 1984 when the complex opened its doors, with people queuing outside to be the first to get in the water.

Women enjoying an aqua fitness class at Crown Pools in 1994 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT Women enjoying an aqua fitness class at Crown Pools in 1994 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Our photos show swimmers enjoying activities over the years, including children’s summer holiday sessions, as well as aqua-fit sessions.

Mr Blobby posing for photos with the children outside Crown Pools in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT Mr Blobby posing for photos with the children outside Crown Pools in 1996 Picture: ARCHANT

There has also been some fun out of the water, including a visit by TV character Mr Blobby.

Family fun at Crown Pools in 1997 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Family fun at Crown Pools in 1997 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

The three pools have seen many improvements over the years, and in 2012 - the year of the London Olympics - £4million was invested in upgrading the facilities.

An aqua fit session at Crown Pools in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT An aqua fit session at Crown Pools in 1986 Picture: ARCHANT

