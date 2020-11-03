Getting in the swim at Crown Pools in 1980s-90s in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:55 03 November 2020
Were you a regular swimmer at Crown Pools in Ipswich back in the 1980s and 90s?
Today we are looking back at the popular leisure facility in the town centre over the years.
There was excitement in 1984 when the complex opened its doors, with people queuing outside to be the first to get in the water.
Our photos show swimmers enjoying activities over the years, including children’s summer holiday sessions, as well as aqua-fit sessions.
There has also been some fun out of the water, including a visit by TV character Mr Blobby.
The three pools have seen many improvements over the years, and in 2012 - the year of the London Olympics - £4million was invested in upgrading the facilities.
