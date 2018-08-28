Gallery

Can you see yourself in our gallery of the free Ipswich workout?

Four Seasons Physique running their free workout at Ipswich Christchurch Park Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE Four Seasons Physique

38 people kick-started their exercise regimes with, professional fitness group, Four Seasons Physique this morning. Were you one of those perfecting their squats?

38 people attended the free workout Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE 38 people attended the free workout Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

Ipswich based fitness gurus, Four Seasons Physique, held a free fitness event for members of the public in Christchurch Park this morning.

People of all ages and abilities took part in the workout which included circuit training, high intensity interval training (HIIT), and a core blast.

Do you recognise anyone working out? Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE Do you recognise anyone working out? Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

Luke Hall, director of Four Seasons Physique, described the event as an absolute success.

He said: “ It went really well - it is the first free workout of its kind which we have held. After seeing how well it went we will definitely be doing it again. Maybe in the summer.”

Make sure you stretch! Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE Make sure you stretch! Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

Ben Driver, who took part in the workout, said: “The workout was definitely a challenge but it was good fun doing it alongside everyone else.

“It was split into beginners, intermediate and advanced fitness groups too so absolutely anyone could take part.

Lifestyle Transformation Coaches L to R George Howard, Luke Hall, Amelia Barnes. Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE Lifestyle Transformation Coaches L to R George Howard, Luke Hall, Amelia Barnes. Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

“The coaches are all so knowledgeable we were all guided through the workout and pushed to the best of our abilities.”

The Four Season Physique team consists of Luke Hall, Amelia Barnes and George Howard.

If you know someone in this gallery make sure you share this with them Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE If you know someone in this gallery make sure you share this with them Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

The three of them provide individual personal training sessions for each of their clients.

Luke Hall, added: “We don’t believe in just doing boot-camps and workouts. We have three core values which we stick to nutrition, exercise and mind-set. We feel that by sticking to these values and working on them we our dedicated support we can change people’s lives.”

The workout consisted of circuit training, HIIT and a core blast Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE The workout consisted of circuit training, HIIT and a core blast Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

Four Seasons Physique trainer George Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE Four Seasons Physique trainer George Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE

Four Seasons Physique coach Luke Hall Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE Four Seasons Physique coach Luke Hall Picture: FOUR SEASONS PHYSIQUE