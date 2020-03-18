E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Days Gone By: Memories of Ipswich High School in 1976, and cooling off in the school pool

PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 March 2020

Students cooling off in a swimming lesson at Ipswich High School in 1976. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Students cooling off in a swimming lesson at Ipswich High School in 1976. Picture: PAUL NIXON

PAUL NIXON

Were you a pupil at Ipswich High School in the 1970s? Today we are turning the clock back to life at the school in 1976.

A sport session at Ipswich High School in 1976 Picture: PAUL NIXONA sport session at Ipswich High School in 1976 Picture: PAUL NIXON

That year saw a famously hot summer, so, before breaking up for the holidays, students enjoyed cooling down with a swim in the school pool.

Students spend some quiet time reading their favourite books in the school's library Picture: PAUL NIXONStudents spend some quiet time reading their favourite books in the school's library Picture: PAUL NIXON

Can you spot yourself or a friend or family member working in a classroom, or taking part in outdoor sports?

Students read up on their studies during the quieter periods of the day Picture: PAUL NIXONStudents read up on their studies during the quieter periods of the day Picture: PAUL NIXON

The then all-girls school was at its previous home in the town’s Westerfield Road, where it was based from 1905 right through to 1992, before its move to Woolverstone Hall.

Do you have memories of going to Ipswich High Schoo in the 1970sl? Picture: PAUL NIXONDo you have memories of going to Ipswich High Schoo in the 1970sl? Picture: PAUL NIXON

The private school was founded in 1878, and was originally based in Northgate Street, with Miss Sophie Youngman as its first headmistress. So these photos were taken just two years before its 100th birthday.

One of the school's buildings in the 1970s. Picture: PAUL NIXONOne of the school's buildings in the 1970s. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Ipswich High School celebrated its 140th birthday in 2018, when it also began accepting boys.

Walking round the Ipswich High School site. Picture: PAUL NIXONWalking round the Ipswich High School site. Picture: PAUL NIXON

Do these photos bring back memories? Were you a pupil there in 1976? Send us an email.

