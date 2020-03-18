Days Gone By: Memories of Ipswich High School in 1976, and cooling off in the school pool
PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 March 2020
PAUL NIXON
Were you a pupil at Ipswich High School in the 1970s? Today we are turning the clock back to life at the school in 1976.
That year saw a famously hot summer, so, before breaking up for the holidays, students enjoyed cooling down with a swim in the school pool.
Can you spot yourself or a friend or family member working in a classroom, or taking part in outdoor sports?
The then all-girls school was at its previous home in the town’s Westerfield Road, where it was based from 1905 right through to 1992, before its move to Woolverstone Hall.
The private school was founded in 1878, and was originally based in Northgate Street, with Miss Sophie Youngman as its first headmistress. So these photos were taken just two years before its 100th birthday.
Ipswich High School celebrated its 140th birthday in 2018, when it also began accepting boys.
Do these photos bring back memories? Were you a pupil there in 1976? Send us an email.