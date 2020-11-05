Did you visit Ollie’s Cocktail Cafe in 2002? See our Days Gone By gallery!
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 November 2020
Did you meet up with friends at Ollie’s Cocktail Cafe in Ipswich in 2002?
If so, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery, relaxing and having a drink and a chat.
The bar in Tacket Street opened in 2001, and, as its name suggests, specialised in cocktails.
The 150 choices on the menu ranged from classics like the Singapore Sling and Tequila Sunrise to frozen cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails. There was even a special £175 cocktail for four, known as The Explosion.
Ollie’s also hit the headlines when it opened in 2001 because it had a “chat hatches” in the ladies’ loos - so that friends could chat while sitting in adjoining cubicles.
The cocktail bar closed down in 2012, and the building is now popular Irish pub The Shamrock.
