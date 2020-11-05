E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Did you visit Ollie's Cocktail Cafe in 2002? See our Days Gone By gallery!

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 November 2020

A night out at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

A night out at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Did you meet up with friends at Ollie’s Cocktail Cafe in Ipswich in 2002?

A night out at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

If so, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery, relaxing and having a drink and a chat.

Friends meeting up at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

The bar in Tacket Street opened in 2001, and, as its name suggests, specialised in cocktails.

A night out at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

The 150 choices on the menu ranged from classics like the Singapore Sling and Tequila Sunrise to frozen cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails. There was even a special £175 cocktail for four, known as The Explosion.

All smiles at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

Ollie’s also hit the headlines when it opened in 2001 because it had a “chat hatches” in the ladies’ loos - so that friends could chat while sitting in adjoining cubicles.

Customers at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

The cocktail bar closed down in 2012, and the building is now popular Irish pub The Shamrock.

A night out at Ollie's Cocktail Bar in Ipswich in 2002

Do these photos bring back memories?

To order photos, visit archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

