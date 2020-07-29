Days Gone By: Were you a regular at the Red Lion in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 July 2020
Were you a regular at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, back in the 1970s?
Today we are looking back at the popular community pub over the years.
There has been a pub on the site since the 1800s, but the current building dates from the 1930s. It has now reopened, after redecorating during lockdown and introducing a range of social distancing measures.
Our photo gallery shows some of the regulars enjoying a night out at the Red Lion in 1974.
Activities at the pub over the years have ranged from poker, pool and darts to discos and its popular karaoke nights, as well as live music.
Local clubs and associations have also met here, and our gallery includes a presentation to members of the pigeon club in 1969.
