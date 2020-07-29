Gallery

Days Gone By: Were you a regular at the Red Lion in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Behind the bar at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a regular at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, back in the 1970s?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Tolly Cobbold presentation to pigeon club members at the Red Lion pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1969. Picture: ARCHANT A Tolly Cobbold presentation to pigeon club members at the Red Lion pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1969. Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the popular community pub over the years.

Customers at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Customers at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

There has been a pub on the site since the 1800s, but the current building dates from the 1930s. It has now reopened, after redecorating during lockdown and introducing a range of social distancing measures.

At the bar at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT At the bar at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some of the regulars enjoying a night out at the Red Lion in 1974.

Sharing a drink at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Sharing a drink at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Celebrities and big nights out at First Floor Club

Activities at the pub over the years have ranged from poker, pool and darts to discos and its popular karaoke nights, as well as live music.

The Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT The Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Local clubs and associations have also met here, and our gallery includes a presentation to members of the pigeon club in 1969.

Cheers! A customer at the Red Lion Pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Cheers! A customer at the Red Lion Pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you have memories of the Red Lion? Send us an email. To order copies of photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

A busy evening at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT A busy evening at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Was one of these Ipswich pubs your local in the 1970s and 80s?















