E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Were you a regular at the Red Lion in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 July 2020

Behind the bar at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Behind the bar at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a regular at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, back in the 1970s?

A Tolly Cobbold presentation to pigeon club members at the Red Lion pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1969. Picture: ARCHANTA Tolly Cobbold presentation to pigeon club members at the Red Lion pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1969. Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at the popular community pub over the years.

Customers at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTCustomers at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

There has been a pub on the site since the 1800s, but the current building dates from the 1930s. It has now reopened, after redecorating during lockdown and introducing a range of social distancing measures.

At the bar at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTAt the bar at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photo gallery shows some of the regulars enjoying a night out at the Red Lion in 1974.

Sharing a drink at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTSharing a drink at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Celebrities and big nights out at First Floor Club

Activities at the pub over the years have ranged from poker, pool and darts to discos and its popular karaoke nights, as well as live music.

The Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTThe Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Local clubs and associations have also met here, and our gallery includes a presentation to members of the pigeon club in 1969.

Cheers! A customer at the Red Lion Pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTCheers! A customer at the Red Lion Pub on Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you have memories of the Red Lion? Send us an email. To order copies of photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449

A busy evening at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANTA busy evening at the Red Lion pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Was one of these Ipswich pubs your local in the 1970s and 80s?















If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Most Read

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Family’s heartbreak as Kayden, 14, tragically takes own life a year after mum’s death

Kayden Cantlow (left) with his mum Michelle and his brother Francis. Picture: CANTLOW FAMILY

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He defied the odds’ – Sister’s heartbreak after ‘cheeky and passionate’ Karl dies suddenly

Zena Butler and her brother Karl, who died on June 24 after his heart suddenly stopped. Picture: ZENA BUTLER

Huge plume of smoke seen over Ipswich as emergency services tackle fire in plant machinery

A fire has broken out at the docks in Ipswich. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Days Gone By: Were you a regular at the Red Lion in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Behind the bar at the Red Lion Pub in Bramford Road, Ipswich, in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Man charged with drug offences after stop and search in Christchurch Park

A man has been charged with drug offences after a stop and search in Christchurch Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

League One salary cap vote next week - with doubts it will be approved

EFL clubs have been discussing salary cap proposals and look set to vote on it next week. Photo: Archant/PA