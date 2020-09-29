E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Did you show off skateboarding skills in the 1970s? See our Days Gone By gallery

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 September 2020

Three riders learning how to go up the ramp in synch on Ipswich Orwell Arena skateboarding course in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Three riders learning how to go up the ramp in synch on Ipswich Orwell Arena skateboarding course in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Were you a keen skateboarder back in the 1970s? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery.

A skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANTA skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of the sporting action enjoyed by youngsters in the Ipswich area over the years.

Skaters learned to 'ollie', which is fundamental to learn to do other tricks, on the skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTSkaters learned to 'ollie', which is fundamental to learn to do other tricks, on the skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery includes photos from a skateboarding session in Ipswich in 1978, where riders were taught how to use ramps.

A skateboarder at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANTA skateboarder at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Roller-skating memories from 1970s and 80s

In the sessions at the Orwell Arena, they were also taught how to carry out moves such as the “ollie”, bringing the board up into the air.

A group of youngsters skateboarding in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANTA group of youngsters skateboarding in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Also featured are photos of an energetic skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in 1977, where boarders demonstrated their skills.

The skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTThe skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall

Skateboarding is thought to have started in California in the 1950s, with its popularity spreading during the 70s as faster and lighter boards became available.

A skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANTA skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of skateboarding? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

A trick using two different skateboards on a course at Ipswich Orwell Arena in 1978 Picture: ARCHANTA trick using two different skateboards on a course at Ipswich Orwell Arena in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Order photos via our website, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Could former BHS in Ipswich be preparing to reopen for Sports Direct?

Shopfitters have moved into the former BHS site in Ipswich Butter Market. Picture: JASON NOBLE

What we know so far about the Orwell Bridge missing people search

The search under the Orwell Bridge was called off shortly after 8.30am (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Three arrests after house occupants threatened during burglary

Three men have been arrested in Halesworth following an aggravated burglary in Birkfield Drive, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Older people in Suffolk scammed out of £27k online, report finds

Older people in Suffolk were conned out of £27k in one year as cybercrime continues to rise Picture: TIM GOODE/PA

See how the Wet Dock transformed Ipswich

The new exhibition in the Ipswich Maritime Trust Window Museum, tracing the story of the Wet Dock Picture: IPSWICH MARITIME TRUST IMAGE ARCHIVE