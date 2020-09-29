Did you show off skateboarding skills in the 1970s? See our Days Gone By gallery
PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 September 2020
Were you a keen skateboarder back in the 1970s? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery.
Today we are looking back at some of the sporting action enjoyed by youngsters in the Ipswich area over the years.
Our gallery includes photos from a skateboarding session in Ipswich in 1978, where riders were taught how to use ramps.
In the sessions at the Orwell Arena, they were also taught how to carry out moves such as the “ollie”, bringing the board up into the air.
Also featured are photos of an energetic skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in 1977, where boarders demonstrated their skills.
Skateboarding is thought to have started in California in the 1950s, with its popularity spreading during the 70s as faster and lighter boards became available.
