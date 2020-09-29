Nostalgia

Did you show off skateboarding skills in the 1970s? See our Days Gone By gallery

Three riders learning how to go up the ramp in synch on Ipswich Orwell Arena skateboarding course in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Were you a keen skateboarder back in the 1970s? If so, you might spot yourself in our gallery.

A skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT A skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

Today we are looking back at some of the sporting action enjoyed by youngsters in the Ipswich area over the years.

Skaters learned to 'ollie', which is fundamental to learn to do other tricks, on the skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Skaters learned to 'ollie', which is fundamental to learn to do other tricks, on the skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery includes photos from a skateboarding session in Ipswich in 1978, where riders were taught how to use ramps.

A skateboarder at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT A skateboarder at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

In the sessions at the Orwell Arena, they were also taught how to carry out moves such as the “ollie”, bringing the board up into the air.

A group of youngsters skateboarding in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT A group of youngsters skateboarding in Woodbridge Picture: ARCHANT

Also featured are photos of an energetic skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in 1977, where boarders demonstrated their skills.

The skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT The skateboarding course at Orwell Arena in Ipswich in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

Skateboarding is thought to have started in California in the 1950s, with its popularity spreading during the 70s as faster and lighter boards became available.

A skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT A skateboarding session at Felixstowe roller-skating rink in November 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

A trick using two different skateboards on a course at Ipswich Orwell Arena in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT A trick using two different skateboards on a course at Ipswich Orwell Arena in 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

