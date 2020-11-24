Were you a regular at The Smock in Ipswich in 1974? See our Days Gone By gallery
PUBLISHED: 18:00 26 November 2020
Was The Smock pub in Ipswich your friendly local back in the 1970s? If so, you might be in these photos.
Our photographer spent an evening at the popular pub in Maidenhall Approach in 1974, meeting staff and regulars.
The pub opened its doors in 1950, and was then known as the Maidenhall Inn. It was later shortened to simply The Maidenhall, before becoming known as The Smock.
Our photos show some of the customers enjoying a night out - with plenty of 1970s fashions and hairstyles on show.
Darts, other bar games and live music are among the attractions which have drawn people to the pub over the years.
However, like other pubs, The Smock is currently closed due to lockdown.
Do you remember The Smock over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
