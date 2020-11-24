Nostalgia

Were you a regular at The Smock in Ipswich in 1974? See our Days Gone By gallery

Behind the bar at the Smock Pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Was The Smock pub in Ipswich your friendly local back in the 1970s? If so, you might be in these photos.

Lots of 1970s hairstyles and fashions in this photo from The Smock pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT Lots of 1970s hairstyles and fashions in this photo from The Smock pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Our photographer spent an evening at the popular pub in Maidenhall Approach in 1974, meeting staff and regulars.

Were you a regular punter at The Smock in Maidenhall Approach in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT Were you a regular punter at The Smock in Maidenhall Approach in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

The pub opened its doors in 1950, and was then known as the Maidenhall Inn. It was later shortened to simply The Maidenhall, before becoming known as The Smock.

What are your memories of The Smock pub over the years? Picture: ARCHANT What are your memories of The Smock pub over the years? Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos show some of the customers enjoying a night out - with plenty of 1970s fashions and hairstyles on show.

At the bar in the Smock pub in the 1970s Picture: ARCHANT At the bar in the Smock pub in the 1970s Picture: ARCHANT

Darts, other bar games and live music are among the attractions which have drawn people to the pub over the years.

One of the many customers at the Smock pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT One of the many customers at the Smock pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

However, like other pubs, The Smock is currently closed due to lockdown.

The Smock Pub in Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT The Smock Pub in Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

