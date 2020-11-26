News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Were you a regular at The Smock in Ipswich in 1974? See our Days Gone By gallery

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020
Behind the bar at the Smock Pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Behind the bar at the Smock Pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Was The Smock pub in Ipswich your friendly local back in the 1970s? If so, you might be in these photos.

Lots of 1970s hairstyles and fashions in this photo from The Smock pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

Lots of 1970s hairstyles and fashions in this photo from The Smock pub in Ipswich in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Our photographer spent an evening at the popular pub in Maidenhall Approach in 1974, meeting staff and regulars.

Were you a regular punter at The Smock in Maidenhall Approach in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT

Were you a regular punter at The Smock in Maidenhall Approach in the 1970s? Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

The pub opened its doors in 1950, and was then known as the Maidenhall Inn. It was later shortened to simply The Maidenhall, before becoming known as The Smock.

What are your memories of The Smock pub over the years? Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of The Smock pub over the years? Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

MORE: Evenings at The Emperor in Ipswich in 1975Our photos show some of the customers enjoying a night out - with plenty of 1970s fashions and hairstyles on show.

At the bar in the Smock pub in the 1970s Picture: ARCHANT

At the bar in the Smock pub in the 1970s Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Darts, other bar games and live music are among the attractions which have drawn people to the pub over the years.

One of the many customers at the Smock pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT

One of the many customers at the Smock pub in 1974 Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

However, like other pubs, The Smock is currently closed due to lockdown.

The Smock Pub in Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The Smock Pub in Maidenhall Approach, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

MORE: A night out at The Greyhound pub in Ipswich in 1973

Do you remember The Smock over the years? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

