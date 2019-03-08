E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Can you spot your child meeting a baby dinosaur in Ipswich?

PUBLISHED: 16:27 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 22 October 2019

Crowds of children gathered at the Buttermarket in Ipswich to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Crowds of children gathered at the Buttermarket in Ipswich to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Today crowds flocked to the Buttermarket shopping centre to meet a baby T-Rex who has been made famous from appearances on the BBC and Channel 4.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a life like baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a life like baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of children enjoying the start of half term managed to get a special glimpse of the incredibly lifelike historic creature, who popped up at the shopping centre at various times throughout the day.

As well as getting to meet the baby T-Rex, families were able to join in with free arts and crafts activities, and set of on a dino trail around the Buttermarket.

There was also a chance for children to grab a quick selfie with a giant dinosaur egg which was another part of the special 'Dinosaur Roars' event.

Families enjoying half term in Ipswich were excited to meet the baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFamilies enjoying half term in Ipswich were excited to meet the baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Take a look at our pictures and watch our video of the baby dinosaur meeting those in the crowd to see if you can spot anyone you know - and make sure you tag them on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Read more: Ipswich's Wiff Waff bar to hold half-term Halloween party for children with autism

Hundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNHundreds of people flocked to the Buttermarket to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

A14 reopens after lorry smashes through central reservation

The lorry which crashed through the central reservation, closing the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Your child’s chance to meet a ‘real-life’ dinosaur

Your family can meet a dinosaur in the Ipswich Buttermarket shopping centre this half term Picture: BIG FOOT EVENTS

Woman in mid-20s taken to hospital after being pulled from Ipswich river

A woman in her 20s was rescued from the River Gipping, in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Infant suffers cardiac arrest

Bullstrode Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fears over acid leak

The acid spill is believed to have happened in The Street in Wherstead Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

North Ipswich MP Dan Poulter visits mosque to talk Brexit and Kashmir

Dr Dan Poulter visited Ipswich Mosque. Picture: OFFICE OF DR DAN POULTER

‘Lost’ painting sets new record at auction

Cedric Morris Picture: ARCHANT

Can you spot your child meeting a baby dinosaur in Ipswich?

Crowds of children gathered at the Buttermarket in Ipswich to catch a climpse of a lifelike baby T-Rex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists