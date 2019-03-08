Can you spot your child meeting a baby dinosaur in Ipswich?
PUBLISHED: 16:27 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 22 October 2019
Archant
Today crowds flocked to the Buttermarket shopping centre to meet a baby T-Rex who has been made famous from appearances on the BBC and Channel 4.
Hundreds of children enjoying the start of half term managed to get a special glimpse of the incredibly lifelike historic creature, who popped up at the shopping centre at various times throughout the day.
As well as getting to meet the baby T-Rex, families were able to join in with free arts and crafts activities, and set of on a dino trail around the Buttermarket.
There was also a chance for children to grab a quick selfie with a giant dinosaur egg which was another part of the special 'Dinosaur Roars' event.
Take a look at our pictures and watch our video of the baby dinosaur meeting those in the crowd to see if you can spot anyone you know - and make sure you tag them on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.
Read more: Ipswich's Wiff Waff bar to hold half-term Halloween party for children with autism