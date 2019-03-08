Rain

Video

Giant abnormal load travelling through Suffolk - Your photos and video

PUBLISHED: 13:57 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:05 28 July 2019

The abnormal load was causing delays on the roads in Suffolk today Picture: ABI SHAW

The abnormal load was causing delays on the roads in Suffolk today Picture: ABI SHAW

Abi Shaw

Road users have been capturing images and video of the massive abnormal load travelling through Suffolk today. Did you see it?

The abnormal load travelling through Suffolk. Picture: LUCY COLLETTThe abnormal load travelling through Suffolk. Picture: LUCY COLLETT

The huge 60metre-long electrical transformer is being transported from Ipswich to Newmarket, and crowds turned out to see it make its way through Ipswich.

The abnormal load on its way through Ipswich today Picture: ABI SHAWThe abnormal load on its way through Ipswich today Picture: ABI SHAW

Suffolk Highways and Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team have been organising the navigation of the load, transported by specialist transport company Allelys Group.

Sue Ling posted on Facebook: "We have just seen this. It's massive. Rolling road block, westbound A14 queues back to Nacton."

The Orwell Bridge was closed for a time to allow the load through, with police implementing a road block for a time after 10am.

During the delay, Paula Gooch posted on Facebook: "Orwell Bridge still backed up. Stuck in it now, crawling along slowly."

Highways EAST confirmed there were long delays on the approach to the A14 roadworks at Newmarket, with 45-minute delays spanning four miles of the eastbound carriageway and 25-minute delays on the westbound carriageway spanning three miles.

They said in a tweet: "We apologise for the delays but the closures are essential to remove the central reservation barrier so an abnormal load can move through the area."

But Twitter user Mark Berry commented: "Removal of central barrier to allow 'wide load' exit from A14 - Might try doing this overnight next time."

And another Twitter user, David, said: "Nightmare traffic jams on A14 today. Why could the outsize load not be moved at night!"

Read more - Abnormal load travelling between Ipswich and Newmarket

