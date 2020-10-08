Can you spot yourself at Edward’s Bar in 2002 in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:00 09 October 2020
Were you one of the regulars at Edward’s Bar in Ipswich back in 2002?
If so, you might just spot yourself in our latest nightclub nostalgia gallery.
The bar in Great Colman Street was a lively venue, and photos of clubbers often appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature.
There were many bars and nightspots in the town to choose from around this time, including Pals, Bar IV and the New York Exchange Bar as well as Edward’s. Which was your favourite?
Edward’s was one of several bars to have been based in the former Everybody’s Hobbies toyshop building over the years.
Before its era, the Flour and Firkin pub was based there, with later incarnations including Lakota, Colman’s, Bar Sport and Pump & Grind.
