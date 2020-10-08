Gallery

Can you spot yourself at Edward’s Bar in 2002 in Days Gone By?

A fun night out at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you one of the regulars at Edward’s Bar in Ipswich back in 2002?

Enjoying a night out at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Enjoying a night out at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

If so, you might just spot yourself in our latest nightclub nostalgia gallery.

A group of friends at Edward's in November 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT A group of friends at Edward's in November 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The bar in Great Colman Street was a lively venue, and photos of clubbers often appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature.

Caught out in Edward's in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Caught out in Edward's in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

There were many bars and nightspots in the town to choose from around this time, including Pals, Bar IV and the New York Exchange Bar as well as Edward’s. Which was your favourite?

Sharing a laugh at Edward's Bar in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Sharing a laugh at Edward's Bar in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Edward’s was one of several bars to have been based in the former Everybody’s Hobbies toyshop building over the years.

Enjoying a drink at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Enjoying a drink at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Before its era, the Flour and Firkin pub was based there, with later incarnations including Lakota, Colman’s, Bar Sport and Pump & Grind.

Clubbers at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Clubbers at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Edward’s? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Friends meeting up at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT Friends meeting up at Edward's in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

