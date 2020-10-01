Gallery

Are you in our Golden Lion gallery from 2004 in Days Gone By?

A night out at the Golden Lion, Ipswich in 2004 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

Were you a regular at the Golden Lion in the heart of Ipswich back in 2004?

Our latest nostalgia gallery looks back to when the iconic hotel’s bar was one of the places to be for a night out in the town.

Our photos were taken during the era when the pub was run by JD Wetherspoon, who took over the site in 1998 and ran it until 2016, when it closed down.

The Golden Lion regularly appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature in the early 2000s. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know relaxing and enjoying a drink?

The landmark Grade II-listed hotel building is believed to date from the 18th century. But its history goes back even further - as prior to that a pub known as the White Lion occupied the site, dating back to at least the early 1570s.

The pub featured a back bar known as the Lion Hotel Vaults, or the Vaults for short, from the early 1860s onwards,

