Were you among the crowds at Ipswich Music Day in 2003, featured in Days Gone By?

PUBLISHED: 18:58 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:53 28 August 2020

During a lull this visitor made his own music at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

During a lull this visitor made his own music at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Were you at Ipswich Music Day in 2003? Today we are looking back to that year’s event, with a gallery showing some of the crowds.

Northgate High School teachers at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTNorthgate High School teachers at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

The annual free music festival, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK, brought tens of thousands of people flocking to Christchurch Park that year.

Youngsters listening to the Northgate High School teachers at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTYoungsters listening to the Northgate High School teachers at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

There were dark clouds at times, but the rain stayed away and sometimes the sunshine even broke through.

A fish and chip lunch for these visitors to Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTA fish and chip lunch for these visitors to Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

As usual, a huge range of bands and artists took part in that year’s event, including soul and reggae singer Irie J, the Ipswich and Norwich Co-op Band and musical teachers from Northgate High School.

Stilt-walking angels in Christchurch Park during Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTStilt-walking angels in Christchurch Park during Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

In addition to the music, other entertainment included games for children, and stilt-walking angels were seen wandering through the crowds.

Ipswich and Norwich Co-op Band at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTIpswich and Norwich Co-op Band at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

Ipswich Music Day should have celebrated its 30th year in 2020, but sadly, like so many other events, had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.

Irie J performing on the Radio Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTIrie J performing on the Radio Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

What are your memories of Ipswich Music Day over the years? Have you performed there? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

Crowds flocked to the BBC Radio Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTCrowds flocked to the BBC Radio Suffolk stage at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

To order photos, visit the website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Spoilt for choice - music lovers consult the programme at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANTSpoilt for choice - music lovers consult the programme at Ipswich Music Day in 2003 Picture: JOHN KERR/ARCHANT

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

