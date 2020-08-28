Were you among the crowds at Ipswich Music Day in 2003, featured in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 18:58 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 22:53 28 August 2020
Were you at Ipswich Music Day in 2003? Today we are looking back to that year’s event, with a gallery showing some of the crowds.
The annual free music festival, which is the biggest of its kind in the UK, brought tens of thousands of people flocking to Christchurch Park that year.
There were dark clouds at times, but the rain stayed away and sometimes the sunshine even broke through.
As usual, a huge range of bands and artists took part in that year’s event, including soul and reggae singer Irie J, the Ipswich and Norwich Co-op Band and musical teachers from Northgate High School.
In addition to the music, other entertainment included games for children, and stilt-walking angels were seen wandering through the crowds.
Ipswich Music Day should have celebrated its 30th year in 2020, but sadly, like so many other events, had to be cancelled because of coronavirus.
