Are you in our photos from The Cricketers in 2004 in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 05:30 31 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:18 31 October 2020
Were you a regular at The Cricketers pub in Ipswich in 2004? If so, you might be in our photo gallery.
Our photographer went along to the popular venue and took pictures of some of those enjoying a night out.
The town-centre pub in Crown Street was originally a Tollemache pub, built in the 1930s.
MORE: Can you spot yourself at Edward’s Bar in 2002?
It was known as one of the “Tolly follies” - with an architectural style based on the family’s stately home, Helmingham Hall.
Since 1999, the pub has been operated by JD Wetherspoon. Our photos show groups of friends meeting up for a drink in 2004, when the pub regularly appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature.
The pub has reopened after lockdown and currently serves a wide range of food, including breakfasts, burgers, curries and pizzas.
MORE: Are you in our Golden Lion gallery from 2004?
Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
Order staff photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.