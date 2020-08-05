Gallery

Nights out at New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 feature in Days Gone By

Did you enjoy a night out at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Did our photographer catch you sampling cocktails at New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich back in 2002?

Friends at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Friends at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Known for its music and as a place to party, the bar in Falcon Street regularly appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature in the early 2000s.

Sharing a drink and a chat at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Sharing a drink and a chat at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

If you were a regular, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery chatting with friends and enjoying a lighthearted night out.

A night out in 2002 at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR A night out in 2002 at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

The bar is currently open again following lockdown and is currently holding a range of events including quiz nights and DJ nights, all with social distancing rules and reduced capacity.

All smiles at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR All smiles at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Before it became the New York Exchange, the building was the Newt and Cucumber pub in the 1980s and 1990s, one of several pubs in the town to have off-the-wall names, and another previous incarnation was as Bar Manhattan.

A night out for friends at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR A night out for friends at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Enjoying a laugh at New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Enjoying a laugh at New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

