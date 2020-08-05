E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nights out at New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 feature in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 August 2020

Did you enjoy a night out at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Did you enjoy a night out at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002? Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Did our photographer catch you sampling cocktails at New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich back in 2002?

Friends at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLORFriends at the New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Known for its music and as a place to party, the bar in Falcon Street regularly appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature in the early 2000s.

Sharing a drink and a chat at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLORSharing a drink and a chat at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

If you were a regular, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery chatting with friends and enjoying a lighthearted night out.

A night out in 2002 at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLORA night out in 2002 at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

MORE: Are you in our gallery from Bar IV in 2002?

The bar is currently open again following lockdown and is currently holding a range of events including quiz nights and DJ nights, all with social distancing rules and reduced capacity.

All smiles at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLORAll smiles at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Before it became the New York Exchange, the building was the Newt and Cucumber pub in the 1980s and 1990s, one of several pubs in the town to have off-the-wall names, and another previous incarnation was as Bar Manhattan.

A night out for friends at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLORA night out for friends at the New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Do these photos bring back memories? Send us an email. To order copies of photos, visit the website or call 01603 772449.

Enjoying a laugh at New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOREnjoying a laugh at New York Exchange Bar Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

MORE: Nights out at Curve Bar feature in our gallery















If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Third driving ban for 20-year-old who led police on foot chase

The 20-year-old was seen driving a VW Golf into the car park at Tesco, Copdock Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prolific shoplifter given chance to mend ways or face return to prison

Craig Horsnell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court via video link from Martlesham Heath police invstigation centre Picture: ARCHANT

Trailer ‘fully laden with spinach’ overturns on A12 roundabout causing long delays

A trailer has rolled on the A12 roundabout at Martlesham. Picture: NSRAPT

Sea swimmers shake off the Covid blues in new outdoors group

The thrill of the waves Picture: ALEXANDER WARD

A14 set for 24 WEEKS of overnight closures

HGVs heading to The Port of Felixstowe will be diverted through villages as part of the closures (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SIMON PARKER