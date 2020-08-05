Nights out at New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich in 2002 feature in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 07 August 2020
Did our photographer catch you sampling cocktails at New York Exchange Bar in Ipswich back in 2002?
Known for its music and as a place to party, the bar in Falcon Street regularly appeared in the Ipswich Star’s Caught Out feature in the early 2000s.
If you were a regular, you might spot yourself in our photo gallery chatting with friends and enjoying a lighthearted night out.
The bar is currently open again following lockdown and is currently holding a range of events including quiz nights and DJ nights, all with social distancing rules and reduced capacity.
Before it became the New York Exchange, the building was the Newt and Cucumber pub in the 1980s and 1990s, one of several pubs in the town to have off-the-wall names, and another previous incarnation was as Bar Manhattan.
Do these photos bring back memories? Send us an email.
