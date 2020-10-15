E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A night out at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974 features in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 October 2020

Enjoying a drink at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Enjoying a drink at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Did you enjoy nights out at the Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Customers at the Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTCustomers at the Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Today we are taking a look back to an evening at the popular Norwich Road venue in 1974, when photographer David Kindred went along and met some of the regulars.

Sharing a drink at the Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTSharing a drink at the Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Can you spot anyone you know among our photos of the staff and customers?

Pub games at the Suffolk Punch in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTPub games at the Suffolk Punch in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

MORE: Are you in our photos from the Hare and Hounds pub?

Our gallery includes a glimpse of pub games as well as photos of friends enjoying a chat and a drink.

Pulling pints at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTPulling pints at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

The impressive building is one of those which was built by the Tollemache brewery in the 1930s, drawing architectural inspiration from Helmingham Hall.

Behind the bar at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTBehind the bar at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

Still a busy community pub, the Suffolk Punch reopened this summer with a new landlady at the helm.

A customer at the Suffolk Punch in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTA customer at the Suffolk Punch in 1974. Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of the Blue Coat Boy pub in 1975

What are your memories of the Suffolk Punch? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.

The Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATERThe Suffolk Punch pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: PAUL GEATER

