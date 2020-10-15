A night out at the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974 features in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 October 2020
Did you enjoy nights out at the Suffolk Punch pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
Today we are taking a look back to an evening at the popular Norwich Road venue in 1974, when photographer David Kindred went along and met some of the regulars.
Can you spot anyone you know among our photos of the staff and customers?
Our gallery includes a glimpse of pub games as well as photos of friends enjoying a chat and a drink.
The impressive building is one of those which was built by the Tollemache brewery in the 1930s, drawing architectural inspiration from Helmingham Hall.
Still a busy community pub, the Suffolk Punch reopened this summer with a new landlady at the helm.
What are your memories of the Suffolk Punch? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
