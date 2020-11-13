Evenings at Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 in Days Gone By
PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 November 2020
Did you enjoy nights out at the Emperor pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?
If so, you might spot yourself in these photos, taken when our photographer spent an evening there in 1975.
One of the town’s many lost pubs, the Emperor inn building in Norwich Road dates back to the 1840s.
The pub closed in 2012 and was controversially converted into a Tesco Express, but it is fondly remembered by generations of customers.
Our photos show customers enjoying a drink and a chat, with many 1970s hairstyles and fashions on show.
One photo also reveals that Tolly Cobbold’s Husky lager was among the beers on tap at the Emperor in 1975. Did you ever try this tipple, which was much criticised in its day?
