Nostalgia

Evenings at Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 in Days Gone By

Standing at the bar at the Emperor inn in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Did you enjoy nights out at the Emperor pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Customers in an intense match of darts at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Customers in an intense match of darts at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

If so, you might spot yourself in these photos, taken when our photographer spent an evening there in 1975.

Were you a regular at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT Were you a regular at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT

One of the town’s many lost pubs, the Emperor inn building in Norwich Road dates back to the 1840s.

Customers chatting with the landlord. Do you remember Tolly Cobbold's Husky lager? Picture: ARCHANT Customers chatting with the landlord. Do you remember Tolly Cobbold's Husky lager? Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: A night out at the Greyhound pub in 1973

The pub closed in 2012 and was controversially converted into a Tesco Express, but it is fondly remembered by generations of customers.

On the other side of the bar in the Emperor inn Picture: ARCHANT On the other side of the bar in the Emperor inn Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos show customers enjoying a drink and a chat, with many 1970s hairstyles and fashions on show.

Enjoying an evening at the Emperor pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT Enjoying an evening at the Emperor pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

One photo also reveals that Tolly Cobbold’s Husky lager was among the beers on tap at the Emperor in 1975. Did you ever try this tipple, which was much criticised in its day?

The Emperor served customers on Norwich Road for many years Picture: ARCHANT The Emperor served customers on Norwich Road for many years Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Memories of the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk.

Order staff photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.