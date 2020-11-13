E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nostalgia

Evenings at Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 18:00 13 November 2020

Standing at the bar at the Emperor inn in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Standing at the bar at the Emperor inn in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Did you enjoy nights out at the Emperor pub in Ipswich back in the 1970s?

Customers in an intense match of darts at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTCustomers in an intense match of darts at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

If so, you might spot yourself in these photos, taken when our photographer spent an evening there in 1975.

Were you a regular at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975? Picture: ARCHANTWere you a regular at the Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975? Picture: ARCHANT

One of the town’s many lost pubs, the Emperor inn building in Norwich Road dates back to the 1840s.

Customers chatting with the landlord. Do you remember Tolly Cobbold's Husky lager? Picture: ARCHANTCustomers chatting with the landlord. Do you remember Tolly Cobbold's Husky lager? Picture: ARCHANT

MORE: A night out at the Greyhound pub in 1973

The pub closed in 2012 and was controversially converted into a Tesco Express, but it is fondly remembered by generations of customers.

On the other side of the bar in the Emperor inn Picture: ARCHANTOn the other side of the bar in the Emperor inn Picture: ARCHANT

Our photos show customers enjoying a drink and a chat, with many 1970s hairstyles and fashions on show.

Enjoying an evening at the Emperor pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: ARCHANTEnjoying an evening at the Emperor pub in Norwich Road, Ipswich, in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

One photo also reveals that Tolly Cobbold’s Husky lager was among the beers on tap at the Emperor in 1975. Did you ever try this tipple, which was much criticised in its day?

The Emperor served customers on Norwich Road for many years Picture: ARCHANTThe Emperor served customers on Norwich Road for many years Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Memories of the Suffolk Punch pub in 1974

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk.

Order staff photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Hourly-paid Lidl staff celebrate £8m wage boost

Lidl employees are in line for a wages boost Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traders ‘furious’ as Christmas shop stays open in lockdown

Business leaders have described the choice to keep the Christmas shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich as 'outrageous'. Picture: ARCHANT

Racist leaflets delivered to homes in Ipswich

The leaflets have been delivered to homes in the Nacton area of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Nearly 70 students and teachers isolating following positive Covid test

Langer Primary Academy has confirmed a student tested positive for Covid-19, forcing classmates and teachers into isolation Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Child porn addict had 80,000 indecent images on computer

Michael Souster received a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Huge stockpile equivalent to 11,000 containers of PPE builds at Port of Felixstowe

11,000 TEU of PPE is currently being stored at the Port of Felixstowe, it is understood Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Evenings at Emperor pub in Ipswich in 1975 in Days Gone By

Standing at the bar at the Emperor inn in 1975 Picture: ARCHANT

Map: Everywhere in Suffolk and Essex you can buy your Ipswich Town stickers and albums

Captain Luke Chambers is one of the cover stars of the new Ipswich Town sticker album Picture: ITFC

Devastated daughter of woman killed in head-on crash by Suffolk driver speaks out

Carlisle grandmother Ann Copley was killed in the crash Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Vote: Town’s season so far polls - your thoughts on Lambert, cup exits, best player and much more

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town sit second in League One after 11 games - so how are you feeling about the season so far?