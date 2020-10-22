Hands up if you went to Thurleston - 1970s and 80s photos in Days Gone By
Were you a pupil at Thurleston High School in Ipswich back in the 1970s and 80s?
The school in Defoe Road, now known as Ormiston Endeavour Academy, has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art £15million new building.
With demolition and remodelling of the old buildings also currently under way, causing mixed emotions for former students, today we look back at the school over the years.
Thurleston opened in 1958, and the old main building opened in 1967.
Our gallery includes everything from carpentry and art classes to cross country runs, as well as breaktime fun and queues at the tuck shop.
