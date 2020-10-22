Nostalgia

Hands up if you went to Thurleston - 1970s and 80s photos in Days Gone By

Are you one of the youngsters at the Thurleston High School tuck shop counter in 1977? Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT Archant

Were you a pupil at Thurleston High School in Ipswich back in the 1970s and 80s?

Thurleston High School in Ipswich holding a civvies day in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT Thurleston High School in Ipswich holding a civvies day in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

The school in Defoe Road, now known as Ormiston Endeavour Academy, has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art £15million new building.

A busy art class at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT A busy art class at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

With demolition and remodelling of the old buildings also currently under way, causing mixed emotions for former students, today we look back at the school over the years.

Were you a member of the Thurleston School, Ipswich, running team in March 1984? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Were you a member of the Thurleston School, Ipswich, running team in March 1984? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

Thurleston opened in 1958, and the old main building opened in 1967.

Break time fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT Break time fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Our gallery includes everything from carpentry and art classes to cross country runs, as well as breaktime fun and queues at the tuck shop.

Pupils during a carpentry lesson at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT Pupils during a carpentry lesson at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Playground fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT Playground fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Thurleston school cross country runners Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT Thurleston school cross country runners Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT