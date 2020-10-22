E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Hands up if you went to Thurleston - 1970s and 80s photos in Days Gone By

PUBLISHED: 11:30 23 October 2020

Are you one of the youngsters at the Thurleston High School tuck shop counter in 1977? Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Archant

Were you a pupil at Thurleston High School in Ipswich back in the 1970s and 80s?

Thurleston High School in Ipswich holding a civvies day in 1983 Picture: ARCHANTThurleston High School in Ipswich holding a civvies day in 1983 Picture: ARCHANT

The school in Defoe Road, now known as Ormiston Endeavour Academy, has recently unveiled its state-of-the-art £15million new building.

A busy art class at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTA busy art class at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

With demolition and remodelling of the old buildings also currently under way, causing mixed emotions for former students, today we look back at the school over the years.

Were you a member of the Thurleston School, Ipswich, running team in March 1984? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANTWere you a member of the Thurleston School, Ipswich, running team in March 1984? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

MORE: Ipswich school unveils stunning new £15m building

Thurleston opened in 1958, and the old main building opened in 1967.

Break time fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTBreak time fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Our gallery includes everything from carpentry and art classes to cross country runs, as well as breaktime fun and queues at the tuck shop.

Pupils during a carpentry lesson at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTPupils during a carpentry lesson at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in September 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

MORE: Memories of Northgate schooldays from 1960s to 1980s

What are your memories of Thurleston High School? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS. Order photos at archantsuffolk.newsprints.co.uk or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Playground fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANTPlayground fun at Thurleston School, Ipswich, in 1977. Picture: JERRY TURNER/ARCHANT

Thurleston school cross country runners Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANTThurleston school cross country runners Picture: DAVID KINDRED/ARCHANT

