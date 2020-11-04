Are you in our Westbourne High School photos from the 1970s and 80s in Days Gone By?
PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 November 2020
Were you a student at Westbourne High School back in the 1970s and 80s?
Today we’re looking back at some of the events and activities organised by the school in Ipswich during that era.
Our gallery includes visits by Ipswich Town legends including manager Bobby Robson (before he became Sir Bobby) and stars Terry Butcher and Arnold Muhren.
There are also glimpses of sporting activities such as badminton and a sponsored run.
But it’s not all about sport, as we also have photos showing pupils in the classroom and creating artworks.
Westbourne, then known as Western Senior School, first opened its doors to ppils in September 1939, with its opening day being postponed because of the announcement of the Second World War. In those days, boys and girls were in separate schools.
It has seen many changes over the years and is now Westbourne Academy.
