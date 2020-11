Nostalgia

Are you in our Westbourne High School photos from the 1970s and 80s in Days Gone By?

Bobby Robson and Arnold Muhren demonstrating their skills to youngsters at Westbourne School in Ipswich shortly before Christmas 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Were you a student at Westbourne High School back in the 1970s and 80s?

Do you know anybody at this badminton lesson in the sports hall at Westbourne School in 1977? Picture: ARCHANT Do you know anybody at this badminton lesson in the sports hall at Westbourne School in 1977? Picture: ARCHANT

Today we’re looking back at some of the events and activities organised by the school in Ipswich during that era.

A busy classroom at Westbourne School, Ipswich, in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT A busy classroom at Westbourne School, Ipswich, in 1977. Picture: ARCHANT

Our gallery includes visits by Ipswich Town legends including manager Bobby Robson (before he became Sir Bobby) and stars Terry Butcher and Arnold Muhren.

A lesson at Westbourne School with pupils surrounded by artwork, celebrating the Queens Silver Jubilee in June 1977. Picture: ARCHANT A lesson at Westbourne School with pupils surrounded by artwork, celebrating the Queens Silver Jubilee in June 1977. Picture: ARCHANT

There are also glimpses of sporting activities such as badminton and a sponsored run.

Westbourne pupils during a swimming session in June 1977 Picture: ARCHANT Westbourne pupils during a swimming session in June 1977 Picture: ARCHANT

But it’s not all about sport, as we also have photos showing pupils in the classroom and creating artworks.

Terry Butcher presented awards to children at Westbourne School in 1983 Picture: IVAN SMITH Terry Butcher presented awards to children at Westbourne School in 1983 Picture: IVAN SMITH

Westbourne, then known as Western Senior School, first opened its doors to ppils in September 1939, with its opening day being postponed because of the announcement of the Second World War. In those days, boys and girls were in separate schools.

Westbourne School hosting trampolining courses in 1980 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT Westbourne School hosting trampolining courses in 1980 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL/ARCHANT

It has seen many changes over the years and is now Westbourne Academy.

Young Ipswich Town fans got the chance to hold the UEFA Cup at Westbourne School in 1981 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT Young Ipswich Town fans got the chance to hold the UEFA Cup at Westbourne School in 1981 Picture: IVAN SMITH/ARCHANT

Students from Westbourne School on a sponsored run for charity in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Students from Westbourne School on a sponsored run for charity in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT