Snow

Snow

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can you pizza together the mystery moon?

PUBLISHED: 13:40 22 January 2019

A photo of the 'blood moon' in Shotley. Picture: KIEREN SAMS

A photo of the 'blood moon' in Shotley. Picture: KIEREN SAMS

Archant

This picture of the blood moon in Suffolk has fooled hundreds of people – can you spot how?

A post on Facebook by 19-year-old Kieren Sams has left people completely confused.

The picture shows the highly anticipated ‘blood moon’ above Felixstowe docks – but in fact it is just a piece pepperoni superimposed onto the night sky.

People on Facebook have been completely fooled, with one person even saving the photo before realising.

Others commented “Wow!”, “great picture” and that it “looks like it’s on fire!”.

Kieren Sams, who posted the photo online, said: “I just got a little bored and wanted to see if anyone would figure it out! I was only expecting a few people to notice, most people seemed to just think it was an amazing photo of the moon over the docks.

“A few people said they thought something was off, and a few have pointed out that the moon was in a different part of the sky.

“One friend even said she had saved the photo before realising, but everyone has seemed to enjoy it.”

Check out our gallery of the real blood moon here (we promise there are no pepperoni slices here).

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

A paramedic arrived on the Cornhill to aid the man Picture: ARCHANT

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

The former NAMCO building is going to be demolished along with the Morrisons petrol station kiosk and the site will be used for a new petrol station and 25 new car parking spaces Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

Most of the furniture inside the man cave has been built by Callum himself. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Investigation launched after pensioner seriously hurt on Ipswich Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Namco Funscape to come down as Morrisons develops Ipswich site

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: The Ipswich man who has built the ultimate man cave hideaway in his garden

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

Sleet and snow showers could hit the region

Sleet and snow showers are expected in the region today Picture: JANICE POULSON

Can you pizza together the mystery moon?

A photo of the 'blood moon' in Shotley. Picture: KIEREN SAMS

Latitude 2019 line-up set to be announced this week

Latitude Festival 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Suffolk athlete Millar marks England senior debut by sitting two exams

John (Jack) Millar (No. 66) on his way to victory at the Suffolk Cross Country Championships earlier this month. He made his England senior debut in Spain last weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists