Published: 7:00 PM February 17, 2021

Carrie-Ann Harvey has made lots of pick me up packages to give to NHS staff at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman from Needham Market has worked with several generous Suffolk companies to create beautiful 'pick me up' packages for staff on Covid and critical care wards in Ipswich.

Carrie-Ann Harvey was inspired to make the goody bags by a friend who works at the hospital and at first wasn't sure if she would be doing it for staff or patients.

The 31-year-old has been working from home for Muntons in customer service since March and lives with her husband Aaron and son Xavier, aged seven.

The packages include items donated by several local companies - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Carrie-Ann has a friend who works at Ipswich Hospital and was inspired by her to make the packages - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It's a hard time for everyone at the moment," she said. "I sort of wanted to do something to help but didn't know what to do at first.

"I put up a notice on the Nextdoor app asking people for suggestions and I had a lot of people wanting to get involved.

"It's kept me really busy and my son Xavier has been helping me pack the bags."

Lilac and Lilies was one of the first Suffolk companies to get involved with the packages, donating lovely hand creams for the NHS workers.

Carrie-Ann's friend designed the bag labels and Gipping Press printed 100 of them for free.

Jimmy's Farm kindly donated an annual membership, while John Michael Hairdressing in Ipswich offered a free cut and blow dry.

The card reads: "This card is sent to thank you, though we know it's not enough, for risking your health and even life, to take good care of us, we will ever be indebted, for everything you do, and so we're sending loads of hugs, especially to you." - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Orwell River Cruises donated a trip down the river for two, while Deben Inns sent a meal voucher.

"It's just been so amazing the response," Carrie-Ann added.

"A friend works as a local rep for Body Shop so people have bought loads of hand creams from her to donate and I started a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of buying things.

"There's been over £520 donated to it and I've used that to buy more things to go in the care packages."

Ipswich Hospital staff will be getting 70 of her 'pick me up' packages soon thanks to the kind donations and support the project has received.

Through the pandemic many individuals from Suffolk have gone above and beyond, like Carrie-Ann, to provide staff with the little luxuries they so desperately deserve.

To donate to her fundraiser, click here.