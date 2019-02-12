Partly Cloudy

Days Gone By: Were you a regular at The Admirals Head or The Railway Tavern?

PUBLISHED: 11:34 12 February 2019

Who was behind the bar at the Railway Tavern in Burrell Road, Ipswich, when this photograph was taken in 1954? Picture: DAVID KINDRED'S ARCHIVE

Dave Kindred

Photographer and local history enthusiast David Kindred has gathered pictures of past pubs including The Queens Head, The Spotted Cow, and The Racecourse.

The Railway Tavern, Burrell Road, Ipswich, closed in June 1987. It was demolished and flats now stand on the site. Picture: ALBERT GONZALES The Railway Tavern, Burrell Road, Ipswich, closed in June 1987. It was demolished and flats now stand on the site. Picture: ALBERT GONZALES

Memories are prompted when the name of a public house is mentioned.

Couples met and held their wedding at the pub. There were also birthday parties, reunions and wakes.

Most public houses, a couple of decades ago, took part in sports leagues, including darts, football and snooker.

Who were this couple? They were the landlord and landlady at the Safe Harbour, Meredith Road, Ipswich, when this photograph was taken in June 1980s. Picture: ARCHANT Who were this couple? They were the landlord and landlady at the Safe Harbour, Meredith Road, Ipswich, when this photograph was taken in June 1980s. Picture: ARCHANT

Times have changed and the public houses left trading now mostly depend on selling food as a “Gastro Pub” or a venue for live music.

The character of the pubs was influenced by the faces behind the bar. Landlords and landladies knew their customers as part of a family.

In today’s Days Gone by, we feature a few of the faces who greeted their regulars in pubs now closed.

The Admirals Head at Little Bealings in 1950. Picture David Kindred’s archive.The Admirals Head at Little Bealings in 1950. Picture David Kindred’s archive.

Most are from Ipswich, but one couple from the Admiral’s Head, at Little Bealings, just a few miles from the town, deserve a special mention as they were at the same pub for over half a century.

Ron and Angie Topple at the Queen's Head, Ipswich, in 1983 Picture: TONY RAYRon and Angie Topple at the Queen's Head, Ipswich, in 1983 Picture: TONY RAY

The picture below was taken at The Admiral’s Head in Little Bealings, here is Fred and Ethel Boggis who had been at the Admiral’s Head for fifty-five-years

This photograph was taken as they celebrated their Diamond Wedding in July 1979.

Picture: OWEN HINESPicture: OWEN HINES

Mr Boggis ran a haulage business from the pub from the 1920s.

Next up is Bert Braddick who was landlord of the Half Moon and Star.

The pub is at the corner of St Matthews Street and Barrack Lane in Ipswich.

Picture: OWEN HINESPicture: OWEN HINES

He was also chairman of the local Licensed Victuallars Association.

The Half Moon and Star, St Matthews Street, Ipswich, closed in 1988.

It had its origins in the seventeenth century and was popular with soldiers from the nearby barracks that closed in the 1930s.

Picture: ALBERT GONZALESPicture: ALBERT GONZALES

It stood empty until 1997 when it was converted to residential use.

Another pub which closed its doors was The Safe Harbour on Meredith Road in Ipswich.

This closed in 1995 and an Aldi store now stands on the site.

Picture: ALBERT GONZALESPicture: ALBERT GONZALES

This large pub was built by the Tollemache Brewery on the the new Whitton estate in the 1930s, replacing the former Safe Harbour in Dorkin Street, which was demolished when the area around Rope Walk was cleared in the 1930s.

Below the Spotted Cow is on the right of this 1950s photograph, taken looking towards the junction with Yarmouth Road and Chevallier Street, of a road accident in Bramford Road, Ipswich.

The building was renamed Sloanes in 1985 and in 1996 changed to the Iron Horse.

Picture: David Kindreds archive.Picture: David Kindreds archive.

It closed in 1999 and was demolished.

This picture below was taken in 1983.

Here is Alan and Mavis Carr at the Spotted Cow in Bramford Road in Ipswich.

Picture: IVAN SMITHPicture: IVAN SMITH

The Racecourse, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s.

This estate pub opened in 1925 at the corner of Benacre Road as the Nacton housing estate expanded.

Picture: ALBERT GONZALESPicture: ALBERT GONZALES

It closed in 2008 and was demolished. A Tesco supermarket was built on the site.

Jim and Stephanie Crossley were at the Racecourse, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s. Picture: IVAN SMITH Jim and Stephanie Crossley were at the Racecourse, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in the 1980s. Picture: IVAN SMITH

