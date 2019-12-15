E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
In pictures: Festive magic at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion

PUBLISHED: 19:00 15 December 2019

Florence Hills, five, centre, and her sister, Clara, two, with friend, Vanessa Peberdy, five, in the Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

With just 10 days until Christmas, children have been meeting Santa in his magical grotto at Christchurch Mansion.

Father Christmas talks to visiting children in his Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFather Christmas talks to visiting children in his Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

It has been another successful year at Santa's grotto - with hundreds of children enjoying storytelling sessions and meeting Father Christmas ahead of the big day.

The event, which is run by Ipswich Museums, has been a sellout success - seeing children come from all over to meet the man himself.

Saskia Stent, the senior duty officer for Ipswich Museums, said she was "absolutely overwhelmed" by the response.

She said: "We've been fully booked over the three days with loads of little youngsters coming to meet Santa here at the Mansion."

Oscar Read, five, receives his present from Father Christmas in his Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOscar Read, five, receives his present from Father Christmas in his Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The event ran on Sunday, December 8, Saturday December 14 and Sunday, December 15 - with children enjoying trails, hedgehog calendars and Christmas card workshops.

Ms Stent added: "The grotto has changed a lot over the years and it has now become a storytelling session - rather than just children waiting in line to meet Father Christmas."

After meeting Santa, children were given a gift and able to sing songs full of Christmas joy.

They could also make the most of the day by spending some time discovering the rest of the Mansion, admiring the decorated Christmas trees and enjoying seasonal refreshments.

Florence Hills, five, left, and her friend, Vanessa Peberdy, five, in the Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYFlorence Hills, five, left, and her friend, Vanessa Peberdy, five, in the Grotto at the Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

