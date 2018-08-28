Sunshine and Showers

Days Gone By: When Olga was town’s dancing queen

PUBLISHED: 16:30 20 November 2018

David Kindred

Dancers provided a colourful "Save Our School" demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Dancers provided a colourful “Save Our School” demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Archant

A look back at when young people took dancing lessons at local ballrooms to meet people - including Arlington Ballroom in Ipswich.

Dancers provided a colourful "Save Our School" demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Strictly Come Dancing attracts millions of viewers every Saturday evening to the BBC, to watch celebrities dancing with professional partners.

Until the mid-1960s most young people took lessons at local ballrooms, as it was a way for couples to meet.

One of the biggest schools in Ipswich was held at the Arlington Ballroom in Museum Street.

Dancers provided a colourful "Save Our School" demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The school held competitions locally and won many prizes nationally under the watchful eye of Olga Wilmot.

The Arlington Ballroom was taken over by Olga Wilmot around 1948 and Olga operated from there until the business moved to Bond Street in 1991 and became the Ipswich School of Dancing.

In today’s Days Gone By I feature photographs from this newspaper’s archives of events at the Arlington Ballroom and a demonstration held on the Cornhill when the school was threatened with closure.

Dancers provided a colourful “Save Our School” demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLDancers provided a colourful “Save Our School” demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989, when their school was threatened with closure. Did you take part? Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

Did you learn to dance at the Arlington or the Victor Silvester ballroom at the Gaumont Theatre, now the Regent? Write to David Kindred, Days Gone By, Ipswich Star/EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP1 1RS or send an email.

Young dancers from the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, held a "Save Our School" demonstration on the Cornhill, Ipswich, in January 1989.

A competition at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1968. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

Do you know anybody in the photograph taken at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in November 1971? Olga Wilmot is in the centre of the front row. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Seventies styles at the Arlington Ballroom in July 1972. Olga Wilmot is in the centre of the front row. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

A prize presentation at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1968. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

Olga Wilmot (third left front row) with the award winning Latin American team at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1967. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

Winners in the Open Fours competition at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

Winners in the Open Fours competition at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968. Picture: IAN MCGRATH Winners in the Open Fours competition at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1968. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

Dancers at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in January 1968. Picture: IVAN SMITH

Olga Wilmot (centre) with members of the dance school at the Arlington Ballroom, Ipswich, in May 1972. Picture: IVAN SMITH

