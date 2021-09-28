News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Before and after: How the Port of Felixstowe expanded over 35 years

Matthew Earth

Published: 5:30 AM September 28, 2021   
The Port of Felixstowe pictured from the air in 1967

The Port of Felixstowe pictured from the air in 1967

The Port of Felixstowe has become one the busiest destinations for container ships in Europe — and our archive pictures show its expansion over the decades.

Aerial pictures taken in 1967 and 2002 reveal how the sprawling port has taken over the surrounding land over a 35-year span.

The Landguard Container Terminal opened in 1967

The Landguard Container Terminal opened in 1967

Landguard Container Terminal, which was the UK’s first purpose-built container terminal, opened in Felixstowe in July 1967, sparking the port's growth to become the eighth-busiest in Europe.

Felixstowe Dock july 1967 picture John Kerr

The port has grown over the decades

Work began on an expansion at the north of the port in 1979 and Trinity Container Terminal had doubled in size by the time the project was completed in 1988.

Felixstowe Port from the air from the lynx helicopter from 4 Army Air Corps Regiment based at Wattis

The port's expansion was revealed in aerial shots 35 years later

Much of the land is owned by Trinity College of the University of Cambridge, which purchased it in the 1930s.

Felixstowe Port from the air from the lynx helicopter from 4 Army Air Corps Regiment based at Wattis

Felixstowe is the UK's busiest container shipping ports and ranks eighth in Europe

Today, the port employs around 3,500 people and occupies a huge 8,360-acre site.

Felixstowe Port from the air from the lynx helicopter from 4 Army Air Corps Regiment based at Wattis

The site currently occupies a site of more than 8,000 acres

It has recently welcomed famous vessels in the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, and the Ever Ace, the world's largest container ship.

