Before and after: How the Port of Felixstowe expanded over 35 years
The Port of Felixstowe has become one the busiest destinations for container ships in Europe — and our archive pictures show its expansion over the decades.
Aerial pictures taken in 1967 and 2002 reveal how the sprawling port has taken over the surrounding land over a 35-year span.
Landguard Container Terminal, which was the UK’s first purpose-built container terminal, opened in Felixstowe in July 1967, sparking the port's growth to become the eighth-busiest in Europe.
Work began on an expansion at the north of the port in 1979 and Trinity Container Terminal had doubled in size by the time the project was completed in 1988.
Much of the land is owned by Trinity College of the University of Cambridge, which purchased it in the 1930s.
Today, the port employs around 3,500 people and occupies a huge 8,360-acre site.
It has recently welcomed famous vessels in the Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year, and the Ever Ace, the world's largest container ship.
