Fresh reports of 'pig mask' man in Ipswich

A man described as wearing a pig mask attempted to entice children into a wood Picture: ARCHANT

More parents have claimed their children have been accosted by a man wearing a pig mask, it has been revealed.

The man, who was initially reported to the police on Saturday, September 7 after approaching children in Downside Close, Ipswich, was spotted the following day at a park in the town.

Parents said that the man was again wearing a mask and was trying to speak to children again, however, Suffolk police say they have not received any official reports since the initial incident.

A spokesman from Suffolk Constabulary said: "We have not received any reports of an incident similar to that of Saturday, September 7."

During the initial incident, it was reported that a man tried to entice children towards a wooded area while wearing a mask.

Children described the mask as looking like a pig.

He was then seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Transit-style van, although no registration number was seen.

No-one was hurt during the incident and the man did not come into contact with any of the children.

Those who have similar reports of such an incident are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference 37/54088/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.