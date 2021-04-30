Published: 5:30 PM April 30, 2021

Work to clean the inside of two of the largest undeveloped buildings on Ipswich waterfront has started which should allow a full survey to take place and a plan for their future to be drawn up.

The former Pauls Silo on St Peter's Quay was bought by the borough three years ago - but nothing has happened there since because it was impossible to do a full survey of the building.

It stands next to the former Burtons Building which is also owned by the borough council.

They have been empty for years and become home to thousands of pigeons who have left droppings throughout. The fumes are so bad that it would be dangerous for anyone to go in without specialist equipment.

Now a team from CDC Demolition has started to clear the droppings after the borough was able to use some of the Town Deal funding to pay for the specialist contractors.

Mark Hunter, operations manager - major capital schemes at Ipswich Borough Council, said: “This work is part of the £25 million Town Deal Funding that was last month awarded to Ipswich Borough Council for 11 projects in the town and as part of an ongoing programme of development across several waterfront sites.

"The former Paul’s Silo and Burtons Building are being cleared and made safe by CDC demolition and it will then be further developed as part of the plan to make an attractive entrance to the Waterfront from St Peter’s Church and the town centre.

"The next stage of works on the Waterfront will be the clearance and making safe of the former Silo due to commence shortly.“

Creating an attractive entrance to the Waterfront from the Stoke Bridge area is a key aim of the Ipswich Vision which won the funding from the government which is designed to improve the town centre.

Once the buildings and cleared and surveyors can get in a decision will be made on whether they should be converted for a new use or demolished and the site redeveloped.



