Nostalgia: Did you attend Piggywink disco in the 1980s? See our Throwback Thursday photos
PUBLISHED: 14:29 16 January 2020
There was lots of exercise going on to start the new year back in 1980 - some of it not so unusual after the traditional Christmas binge.
The Suffolk Keep Fit Association was on hand to help as it held a fitness rally at Chantry High School to help everyone reach their goals.
Our Throwback Thursday gallery also includes youngsters enjoying some high-energy activity - though for a different reason. They were enjoying the music and dancing at the Piggywink Disco, which was held on Saturday mornings at the Corn Exchange.
Local badminton players came together to compete in the annual Suffolk badminton tournament, while children were practising their gymnastic skills at Maidenhall Sports Centre, taking on the high bar to perform tricks.
In Carr Street, firefighters were causing a commotion as they held rescue exercises to help them stay prepared for any emergency.