Nostalgia: Did you attend Piggywink disco in the 1980s? See our Throwback Thursday photos

Did you use to attend the Piggywink Disco? Picture: PAUL NIXON

There was lots of exercise going on to start the new year back in 1980 - some of it not so unusual after the traditional Christmas binge.

Enjoying party dances at the Piggywink Disco Picture: PAUL NIXON Enjoying party dances at the Piggywink Disco Picture: PAUL NIXON

The Suffolk Keep Fit Association was on hand to help as it held a fitness rally at Chantry High School to help everyone reach their goals.

Handing over the trophy to the winner of the Suffolk Badminton Tournament Picture: ARCHANT Handing over the trophy to the winner of the Suffolk Badminton Tournament Picture: ARCHANT

Our Throwback Thursday gallery also includes youngsters enjoying some high-energy activity - though for a different reason. They were enjoying the music and dancing at the Piggywink Disco, which was held on Saturday mornings at the Corn Exchange.

Carefully climbing down the ladder as the firefighter crew on Carr Street perform a rescue exercise Picture: DAVID KINDRED Carefully climbing down the ladder as the firefighter crew on Carr Street perform a rescue exercise Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Local badminton players came together to compete in the annual Suffolk badminton tournament, while children were practising their gymnastic skills at Maidenhall Sports Centre, taking on the high bar to perform tricks.

Practising going round on the bars at Maidenhall Sports Centre Picture: OWEN HINES Practising going round on the bars at Maidenhall Sports Centre Picture: OWEN HINES

In Carr Street, firefighters were causing a commotion as they held rescue exercises to help them stay prepared for any emergency.