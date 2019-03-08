New bid to defuse tensions over student parking around One Sixth Form College in Ipswich

Some properties have nailed signed to their fences, while others in Cherry Blossom Close, Ipswich, have stuck signs on the cars of some Suffolk One students Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Archant

A consultation is underway in a renewed attempt to find a solution to a dispute between Ipswich residents and students who are parking outside their homes while at college.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cherry Blossom Close has no yellow lines painted on it, but the Suffolk County Council consultation could result in parking restrictions in the residential street Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Cherry Blossom Close has no yellow lines painted on it, but the Suffolk County Council consultation could result in parking restrictions in the residential street Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Cherry Blossom Drive is a small residential road close to One Sixth Form College in the Pinewood area of Ipswich, often used by students to park close to the college and for free.

Alternatives for the students would be parking at the Copdock park and ride and walking, parking in Ipswich town centre and travelling out, or using public transport.

Now a public consultation is open to try and find a solution to the problem and defuse the tension between the two groups.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It's more of an irritation than a full-blown problem.

Cherry Blossom Close, in Ipswich, is often full of cars belonging to students who study at Suffolk One, who use it to park for free close to the college Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Cherry Blossom Close, in Ipswich, is often full of cars belonging to students who study at Suffolk One, who use it to park for free close to the college Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

“Most of them are fine, they won't block people's drives, but some of them will arrive in the morning and they might play loud music, they might drive quickly up the cul-de-sac.

“When it's full of cars it would be very tight for an ambulance or a fire engine to get down here.”

Other residents are reportedly less than impressed, with petitions written to the council demanding changes to the road.

Signs reading “do not park here”, which were previously taped to a students car outside one house, were found in a bush.

While the houses have driveways, almost all of the cars parked in the narrow Ipswich cul-de-sac belong to the students of Suffolk One, according to one resident Picture: JAKE FOXFORD While the houses have driveways, almost all of the cars parked in the narrow Ipswich cul-de-sac belong to the students of Suffolk One, according to one resident Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Lucy Lockwood, from One Sixth Form College, said, “We have been and will continue to work with residents, Suffolk County Council (SCC) and local authorities to find the best solution to parking issues in and around Pinewood.

“While the SCC parking consultation ensues, we will also continue to emphasise cycling options and local park and ride schemes to staff and students - and our senior team will maintain ongoing patrols of local residential areas.”

One engineering student, 18-year-old Fraser Parrish, parks in the road and drives from Rushmere St Andrew. “I park here because it's free, there's no parking at the campus and easier than the park and ride,” he said. “I know some people have had a problem with it, but there's nothing on the road saying we can't and I don't park in the way of driveways.”

A spokesman for the council said: “Suffolk Highways is aware of parking concerns around Suffolk ONE, particularly on Cherry Blossom Close.

Cars will come and park for free as Cherry Blossom Drive is close to Suffolk One and free of charge. There is no on-site student parking Picture: JAKE FOXFORD Cars will come and park for free as Cherry Blossom Drive is close to Suffolk One and free of charge. There is no on-site student parking Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

“We're currently looking at this location to determine whether there are any measures that can be introduced to improve the current parking situation.”