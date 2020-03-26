E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Gymnastic club pleas for help as coronavirus sees income disappear

PUBLISHED: 16:30 26 March 2020

Pipers Vale Gymnastics Club is appealing for donations after the coronavirus lockdown saw it close its doors and freeze membership fees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Pipers Vale Gymnastics Club is appealing for donations after the coronavirus lockdown saw it close its doors and freeze membership fees Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

An Ipswich gymnastics club is pleading for donations as it fears it may never reopen its doors after the coronavirus crisis.

The club, which is run as a charity, has held international events and is hoped to help train a new generation of olympians Picture: GREGG BROWNThe club, which is run as a charity, has held international events and is hoped to help train a new generation of olympians Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Pipers Vale Gymnastics Club – run as a charity – is without income after taking the decision to freeze all membership fees as a result of the virus, having shut its doors on March 20.

The government forced the closure of all gyms and leisure centres nationwide that day, in the hope of curbing the spread of the virus.

As a result, the club – which hosts international competitions – has set up a crowd funding page for those who would like to donate to help keep the club running after the national lockdown comes to an end.

Those who wish to continue paying their membership fees are able to do so if they request, although a statement from the club said they understand the current situation and accompanying financial hardship means many will be unable to pay.

The statement read: “Pipers Vale is more than just a gymnastics club, to many of our members we are a second family. We value each and every one of our you and want you and your families to stay safe during this difficult time.  “Whilst we appreciate this is an uncertain time, we are doing our upmost to remain positive and doing everything we can to ensure we can open up our doors back to all of our amazing customers as soon as safely possible. “Your donation could be the difference between us being able to re-open or the sad possibility of us not being here in the future.”



The club is one of “three jewels in the town’s sporting crown” according to former Olympic coach Nino Severino, who hopes to see the next generation of Team GB’s Olympians come through its doors.

Setting a target of £5,000 through the crowd funding page, the club has so far raised more than £390.

The statement continued: “We’d just like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to all of our amazing customers and incredible gymnasts for your ongoing support, we wouldn’t be the club we are today without you all.

“Please take care of yourselves and others during this period and we hope to see you all again soon.”

Those who wish to donate to the club can do so via the link here.

