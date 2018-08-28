Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 3°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

On the eleventh day of Christmas...

PUBLISHED: 00:33 05 January 2019

It could have been 11 of these pipers that turned up. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

It could have been 11 of these pipers that turned up. Picture: Andrew Mutimer

(c) copyright citizenside.com

my true love sent to me, eleven pipers piping but even bagpipes couldn’t compete with the drums.

12 drummers drumming (we could only find a photo of five). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY12 drummers drumming (we could only find a photo of five). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Loved One was supposed to be back at work on January 2nd but had phoned in sick citing a domestic crisis.

In fact, there had been a daily crisis since Christmas Day and it had reached the point where only sherry could help. The good thing about the maids a-milking, ladies dancing and Lords a-leaping was that they hadn’t stayed over or gone to the toilet in the back garden. The milkmaids left their cards in case Loved One got wind of any more acting work that might require eight women who could also sing and dance at a pinch.

The Lords a-leaping said they could turn up any time until the end of March as they had precious little work to do in Parliament because there wasn’t much going on viz new legislation. A couple of the older peers fell asleep on the sofa watching Escape to the Country but woke up in time to see Pointless.

On Day 11, Loved One peeped through the window as a container lorry and three coachloads turned up. The maids, ladies and Lords disembarked from one... and 11 people in kilts got off the other. A great wailing filled the air and Loved One realised they were firing up their bagpipes.

“Oh, please, no,” she whispered to herself as the strains of Mull of Kintyre filled the air. They were good though, if you liked bagpipes. Fortunately, most of the neighbours did. After a well-deserved encore, the pipers piled back on the Lochs and Glens coach and it sped off, leaving Loved One to make cups of tea for the other performers and and deal with the birds.

Twelfth and last morning did not go well. Twelve enthusiastic drummers armed with junkyard drums (old dustbins, oil cans, saucepans etc set up such a racket in the street that the police were called.

“And, what’s going on here, then?” asked the officer... who had been hearing strange tales about the house in Kingsnight Avenue for the last 11 days.

“Sorry, Officer. It’s another unwanted present from my True Love. To tell you the truth, I’m sick to death of it.”

By now the police presence has been noted and the drummers and pipers, the dancers, leapers and milkers had scarpered onto their coaches; the swans and geese had waddled indoors; the blackbirds had flown, the French hens were strutting up and down in the flower beds, the turtle doves were sitting on the roof and the partridge had scuttled under the privet hedge to avoid the fate of his 11 predecessors.

The police officer radio-ed his HQ to say all was quiet and no further action was needed.

The Loved One went indoors, shooed the wildfowl outside and sat down with a glass of sherry. It was all over... except, on the next day of January, there was a knock at the door and there, standing in the porch was True Love.

“Get lost,” said Loved One and slammed the door.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Bursar of Ipswich School, Nicholas Weaver, Headmaster at Ipswich School and Ewan Dodds from Whybrow at Anglesea Heights Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s top nine restaurants voted by the public

Authentic Japanese restaurant Takayama on Fore Street in Ipswich is in the top spot. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

New Year’s Eve: Revellers discouraged from going to Primrose Hill to see in 2019

Fireworks on Primrose Hill

Tracey Wilson: Son leads tributes to ‘strong and inspirational’ Islington teacher who died after Hornsey collision

The heartbreaking final picture of Tracey Wilson and her grandson Cody, who she 'doted on', taken on Christmas Day. Picture: Courtney Wilson

Heading to Primrose Hill this New Year’s Eve? Here’s some useful info

Tens of thousands were said to have travelled to Primrose Hill to watch the fireworks

Bloody brawl in Belsize launderette ‘about the comfy seat’

The 47 England's Lane launderette, where a brawl broke out over a comfy seat. Picture: Google

Hornsey High Street crash: Woman dies days after being hit by van

Floral tributes honour the woman who died after a collision in Hornsey High Street. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Likelihood of Ipswich Orwell Bridge measures revealed

An aerodynamic study of the Orwell Bridge is taking place Picture: ARCHANT

The new ‘virtual universe’ in Suffolk that’s on the frontline in Britain’s war against cybercrime

Ben Azvine, head of security futures practice

High street gloom: Sales down in December

Despite some retailers reporting a late spike in festive sales overall results were down Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car with ‘filthy rear number plate’ stopped

The car in Ipswich which was stopped with a filthy number plate. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Ipswich Tories at loggerheads on Brexit as Ben Gummer comes under fire from new candidate Tom Hunt

Ben Gummer was Cabinet Office minister before losing his seat in 2017. Picture: ROBERT THOM.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists