Rare Beatles demo and Elvis Presley's radio among six decades of music history being sold by former Radio Caroline DJ

Tony Prince, centre, at a commemoration for Radio Caroline Picture: ROSIE JESSOP Archant

A rare Beatles record and a transistor radio once owned by Elvis are among lots being sold by a pirate radio DJ this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A highly valuable Beatles record is among the lots up for sale Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS A highly valuable Beatles record is among the lots up for sale Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS

Over 200 items are being sold as part of a collection owned by former Radio Caroline DJ Tony Prince.

The auction is the first of a series of events which will help to slim Mr Prince's vinyl collection which currently sits at over 100,000 records.

"I've got a three car garage that has never had a car in it," said Mr Prince.

One of the prize items up for sale is a copy of The Beatles first record, "Love Me Do", which was the first of the group's records to get worldwide airplay.

A Hard Rock Cafe veggie menu with the signatures of Paul and Linda McCartney and Ringo Starr among other Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS A Hard Rock Cafe veggie menu with the signatures of Paul and Linda McCartney and Ringo Starr among other Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS

What makes the item particularly special is that it is a demo edition of the record and also has singer Paul McCartney's name incorrectly spelt on the label as "McArtney".

The prized record came into Mr Prince's hands after a clearout at Radio Luxembourg where he worked after leaving the pirate stations.

"We took out all the doubles and trebles and I just happened to have found that," said Mr Prince.

"It was completely by chance."

Paul McCartney's name is spelt incorrectly on one of the records Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS Paul McCartney's name is spelt incorrectly on one of the records Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS

Mr Prince knew the now legendary band back when they were starting out and even once borrowed Ringo Starr's cowboy boots to enter a singing contest at a Butlins Holiday Camp.

The record lot includes a letter, written years later by McCartney which confirms the special history behind the record.

You may also want to watch:

"Dear Tony, I'm happy to confirm that I first heard Love Me Do (our first release) on Radio Luxembourg," said Paul McCartney.

A transistor radio once owned by Elvis is up for sale Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS A transistor radio once owned by Elvis is up for sale Picture: OMEGA AUCTIONS

"Did I ever thank you for playing it? If not, I do now."

Bids for the highly prized vinyl currently stand at £13,000 and could go as high as £20,000 according to auction estimates.

All the money raised the by the auction will help to support the United DJ's radio station which he co-founded back in 2018.

"It's such a big collection and I knew I would it would have to go," said Mr Prince.

"It's a good time as it can help the station."

Another prestigious item on the list is a transistor radio which was once owned by Elvis Presley.

The radio was a birthday gift to the singer from a record company and has his initials and ranch address embossed in gold on the back.

Mr Prince was formerly the honorary president of the Elvis Presley Fan Club and met and interviewed the King on two occasions.

"I will miss that," said Mr Prince.

"I loved him very much."

It's expected that the radio will sell for around £2,000 to £3,000 with bids currently standing at £1,600.

The lots will be sold by Omega Records on January 28 in Newton-le-Willows on Merseyside with online bidding already open.