Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 27°C

min temp: 16°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

How a Piriton tablet saved this dog's life

29 June, 2019 - 07:00
Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A professional dog-sitter from Ipswich is being hailed a hero after her quick-thinking actions helped to save a family pet's life.

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

When disaster struck and French bulldog Molly fell ill from an allergic reaction while her owner was on holiday Sue Payne of Walking Paws gave her a dose of Piriton.

Vets said this helped Molly, who was inches from death, to breathe properly again and clear her airway - allowing them to nurse her back to health.

However, although Piriton helped in this case, experts have warned the drug should not be given to pets - unless a vet gives specific instructions to do so.

Molly's owner Sarah Finch, who wants to publicly thank Sue and raise awareness of allergies in animals, described the moment disaster struck: "My heart sank when Sue called me while I was travelling back from holiday in France - I immediately got that horrible feeling that something was wrong with my two cats or dogs.

Molly was bitten by a wasp gave her a piriton which saved her life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMolly was bitten by a wasp gave her a piriton which saved her life Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"She told me my French bulldog Molly had suffered an allergic reaction to something while on a walk with other dogs and had suddenly come up in hives and lumps all over.

"Apparently she could barely see, was lame all over and struggling to breathe.

"She was met by vets in the road near Christchurch Vets because Molly had at this point gone limp and was struggling to breathe.

"It was really scary and not something any pet owner wants to go through.

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

You may also want to watch:

Sue told me afterwards she was really frightened Molly wouldn't make it."

Once Molly had been given steroid injections, vets monitored her until she was stable.

They then revealed things could have been very different - had it not been for Sue's quick thinking, by giving Molly a Piriton tablet as soon as she spotted something was wrong, Molly's airway may not have stayed open long enough to allow vets to save her.

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sue, who regularly walks Sarah's dogs and boards them while the family go on holiday, said she acted on instinct - last summer a dog was stung by a wasp and medics told her to administer Piriton, so she tried the same tactic this time.

The pair are still in the dark about what caused Molly's allergic reaction, but she is now on the road to recovery.

Sarah added: "The main point for me is to make people aware that animals also suffer allergic reactions, and to be aware of the potential consequences."

Despite the allergy medicine helping Molly in this case, Charlotte Morrison, practice manager at Christchurch Vets, warned: "Piriton should not be given to animals without strict prior veterinary advice."

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNSue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can I give my dog Piriton for allergies?

Experts at an Ipswich-based veterinary surgery warned against giving pets Piriton without seeking advice from them first.

Charlotte Morrison, practice manager at Christchurch Vets, said: "Piriton should not be given to animals without strict prior veterinary advice."

- For help and advice, contact your nearest veterinary practice.

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Two women sexually assaulted on same Ipswich road in a week

Suffolk police believe to sexual assaults in Yarmouth Road, Ipswich, are linked Picture: ARCHANT

Vets warning as rare disease kills dog in Essex

Dog owners are being warned about Alabama Rot after a case was confirmed in Manningtree, Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Car crashes into Ipswich doctors surgery

A car has crashed into the Ivry Street medical practise. Picture: ARCHANT

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

How a Piriton tablet saved this dog’s life

Sue Payne of Walking Paws and three-year-old French bulldog Molly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Temperatures set to soar across Suffolk this weekend

Freddie and Evelyn enjoy the pool at Bourne Park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Parkrunners advised to take hot weather precautions ahead of scorching Saturday

Runners set off at the start of the Great Cornard parkrun, which could be exeptionally hot today Picture: CORNARD PARKRUN FACEBOOK PAGE

Stuart Watson: Don’t panic! Ipswich Town shouldn’t be playing transfer catch-up like last summer

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert speaks to the media at pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

Villagers’ David v Goliath fight to save rural way of life

Villagers are fighting to stop land between Trimley St Martin, Kirton and the A14 - just behind these houses and the farm shop - being turned into a 200-acre logistics park Picture: JERRY TURNER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists