Food and culture to be celebrated at the annual Pita Festival

Traditional delicacies from around the world will once again be on the display to tempt hungry festival-goers in Ipswich.

Suffolk Pita Festival is celebrating its 10th anniversary when it returns later this month - the first time since the pandemic.

The annual festival will offer a range of activities for families including food stalls, music, henna art, educational awards, a pita competition, and a global fusion competition, as well as a special jubilee award being given out.

Our annual Suffolk Pita Festival is back at Suffolk New College!! pic.twitter.com/uLtp8XNpAw — BSC Multicultural Services (@bscentre) May 13, 2022

Run by BSC Multicultural Services, this is one of their biggest events, with around 1,000 people attending every year.

Mojlum Khan, the funding manager and company secretary at BSC said: "It should be overall a fun event with music and a load of different food stalls.

"We look forward to this every year. 800 to 1,000 people and families come and enjoy the event."

This is a free event for families to attend, and it will be held on Sunday, June 26, between 12pm and 4pm in the afternoon at Suffolk New College on Rope Walk.