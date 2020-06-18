E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 15:59 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:11 18 June 2020

Wetheringsett Garden Machinery services and repairs all makes and models of garden machinery Picture; Andrew Peck

Wetheringsett Garden Machinery services and repairs all makes and models of garden machinery Picture; Andrew Peck

WGM is proud of the service that they provide to their very loyal customer basis and always offer the best value for money.

Find all the garden equipment you need at Wetheringsett Garden Machinery Picture: Andrew Peck

In the heart of mid-rural Suffolk, just off the A140 near the Iconic Mendlesham Mast, lies the tranquil village of Wetheringsett, where Wetheringsett Garden Machinery can be found.

For the past 12 years, this local, family-run business has been providing a vast array of services to support gardeners, whether it be by providing high-standard routine machinery servicing, undertaking repairs or helping customers to choose the correct quality second-hand or reconditioned lawn mower for their needs – WGM is pleased to provide it all.

WGM is dedicated to providing a high-quality service to its customers, understanding their needs and requirements on each individual job presented to its team.

WGM offers a repair service and provides quotes to supply and fit mower tyres. WGM appreciates that there will sometimes be one-off gardening tasks that require special machinery, so they provide a hire service to customers, including shredders, ride-on mowers and more. WGM also understands that older parts become difficult to obtain, so the team has forged a network of several part suppliers to ensure they are best placed to find required items.

For more information, please contact 01728 860673, email wgmachinery@gmail.com or click here.

