Decision expected on demolition of former Ipswich snooker hall

Charlotte Moore

Published: 12:05 PM October 19, 2021    Updated: 8:52 AM October 20, 2021
The former Q Ball in Upper Brook Street is up for sale. Picture: ARCHANT

The future of the former Q Ball in Upper Brook Street should be decided at a Wednesday council meeting - Credit: ARCHANT

Plans for a 16-bedroom co-living building in Upper Brook Street have returned to the agenda at the planning and development committee.

An application was submitted to Ipswich Borough Council on June 30, seeking approval for the demolition of the existing billiards hall in Upper Brook Street, to be replaced by a house of multiple occupancy with 16 bedrooms. Of these, 14 will be single and two double rooms. 

It would also include shared laundry, office space, TV lounge and kitchen areas.

The planning committee deferred the decision at the meeting on September 22, citing the need for further information on the residents' management plan, fire safety, measures to restrict the number of bedrooms and on-site management. 

These updates have been provided, with the applicant confirming that a duty manager will be on site at all times. 

A sprinkler system and CCTV have also been confirmed as safety measures. 

The existing hall is described as "a brick shell with a defective roof cover" in "very poor condition".  

The demolition and replacement of the building is considered "sustainable and economically viable", according to the developers. 

