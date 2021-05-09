Published: 6:00 AM May 9, 2021

This isn't the first time a planning application has been submitted to revamp St Clement's Church - Credit: Ipswich Historic Churches Trust

A trust has submitted plans to convert an empty medieval church in Ipswich into a live music venue — with enough cash to carry out a "significant" amount of work very soon.

Bids to transform St Clement's Church for use have had various degrees of success in the past and it is one of the last three historical churches close to the Waterfront and town centre to find a new long-term purpose.

It closed for worship in 1979 and has since been used as storage for Ipswich Borough Council and The Wolsey Theatre Group.

The hope of the Ipswich Historic Churches Trust is to transform the building into a fully functioning music venue - Credit: Ipswich Historic Churches Trust

The Ipswich Arts Centre was set up in 2014 with the aim of creating a grassroots music venue in Ipswich and, with backing from University Campus Suffolk and the Ipswich society, it applied for planning permission to convert the Star Lane site.

However, unable to secure the funding for renovations, permission eventually elapsed and the project was dropped.

Now, The Ipswich Historic Churches Trust (IHCT) — which oversees the Grade II listed building — has put in a fresh application and says it has enough cash to carry out a "significant" amount of work very soon.

John Field and Peter Brooks outside St Clement's Church - Credit: Ipswich Historic Churches Trustc

You may also want to watch:

Peter Brooks is chairman of trustees at IHCT and said though the plans were at this point in the very "embryonic stage", work could be completed by autumn if permission is granted.

"We are now seeking to develop the church ourselves so to that end we have submitted an application for toilets, moving the raised flooring to create a completely flat space, installing electric and creating a corner which will be sealed with a screen for the Maritime Ipswich artefacts," he said.

"The vestry will be a green room for performers and we are hoping to commence work as soon as permission is granted.

"We have the funding to carry out a significant amount of work very soon and hopefully by autumn we could have an arts venue."

Mr Brooks added the trust has a team of volunteers ready to help with the work and that Ipswich Borough Council had been "extremely supportive".