News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Historic Waterfront church to be new Ipswich music venue

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 6:00 AM May 9, 2021   
This isn't the first time a planning application has been submitted to revamp St Clement's Church

This isn't the first time a planning application has been submitted to revamp St Clement's Church - Credit: Ipswich Historic Churches Trust

A trust has submitted plans to convert an empty medieval church in Ipswich into a live music venue — with enough cash to carry out a "significant" amount of work very soon.

Bids to transform St Clement's Church for use have had various degrees of success in the past and it is one of the last three historical churches close to the Waterfront and town centre to find a new long-term purpose.

It closed for worship in 1979 and has since been used as storage for Ipswich Borough Council and The Wolsey Theatre Group.

The hope of the Ipswich Historic Churches Trust is to transform the building into a fully functioning music venue

The hope of the Ipswich Historic Churches Trust is to transform the building into a fully functioning music venue - Credit: Ipswich Historic Churches Trust

The Ipswich Arts Centre was set up in 2014 with the aim of creating a grassroots music venue in Ipswich and, with backing from University Campus Suffolk and the Ipswich society, it applied for planning permission to convert the Star Lane site.

However, unable to secure the funding for renovations, permission eventually elapsed and the project was dropped.

Now, The Ipswich Historic Churches Trust (IHCT) — which oversees the Grade II listed building — has put in a fresh application and says it has enough cash to carry out a "significant" amount of work very soon.

John Field and Peter Brooks outside St Clement's Church

John Field and Peter Brooks outside St Clement's Church - Credit: Ipswich Historic Churches Trustc

You may also want to watch:

Peter Brooks is chairman of trustees at IHCT and said though the plans were at this point in the very "embryonic stage", work could be completed by autumn if permission is granted.

"We are now seeking to develop the church ourselves so to that end we have submitted an application for toilets, moving the raised flooring to create a completely flat space, installing electric and creating a corner which will be sealed with a screen for the Maritime Ipswich artefacts," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Labour lose seats but retain power: Ipswich election results in full
  2. 2 See inside beautiful stately home near Ipswich - for one day only
  3. 3 Kesgrave shooting: Trial date agreed as boy faces attempted murder charge
  1. 4 Van's roof torn off as it gets stuck under Suffolk bridge
  2. 5 First views of £1.5m new seafront cafe as hoardings removed
  3. 6 Did you enjoy a night out at Splitz Bar in 2002?
  4. 7 Driver faces court after BMW clocked at 110mph on A14
  5. 8 Bookings now open for unique new Suffolk dining experience
  6. 9 Joy as council reverses ban on motorhomes in car parks
  7. 10 A weekend of potential departures as Town finish up their disappointing season

"The vestry will be a green room for performers and we are hoping to commence work as soon as permission is granted.

"We have the funding to carry out a significant amount of work very soon and hopefully by autumn we could have an arts venue."

Mr Brooks added the trust has a team of volunteers ready to help with the work and that Ipswich Borough Council had been "extremely supportive".

Music
Heritage
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Polling Station at Christchurch Park

Live

Election 2021: Ipswich Borough Council results

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Wherstead park

Live

How Suffolk voted in the county council elections 2021

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Police Forensics are now at the scene of the fire in Bristol Road 

Woman in hospital after fire at Ipswich house

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits in 2020/21. 

Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus