How developers hope to bring 'important' town centre building back to use

Published: 6:00 AM September 25, 2021

The former hairdressing salon could be converted into three retail units and upper floor flats - Credit: Google Maps

The applicant behind the renovation of a former Ipswich hair salon has said they hope to bring the building "back into use".

An application for the former Alexandria Hair Artistry salon, in St Margarets Plain, was submitted to Ipswich Borough Council earlier this year.

James Tanner from Hollins, the architect and planning consultants acting as agents, said: "The applicant hopes that the proposal, if approved, will bring this important building back into use.

"It is thought there will be more occupier demand for three smaller retail units at ground floor, rather than one larger retail space.

"The building is complex as it is listed and we have worked closely - and positively - with officers at the council to agree a scheme that allows the sub-division without harming the historical fabric of the building."

The plans seek permission to convert the salon and first floor flat into three self-contained retail units, plus flats on the first and second floors.

A decision is expected before October 1, with Hollins hoping to begin conversion works by the end of autumn.