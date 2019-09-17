Council set to decide on future of Defiance Pub site in Ipswich

The site of the Defiance Inn pub in Stoke Street, Ipswich

Plans for two blocks of flats and the redevelopment of the former Defiance pub site in Ipswich are set to be approved.

Flats could be built behind the former Defiance pub in Ipswich.

The Stoke Street pub, which has stood empty since 1996, will be transformed into 31 homes across three separate buildings.

The proposal by Maybush Developments, which has been recommended for approval by Ipswich Borough Council at a planning and development committee meeting on Wednesday, will see two blocks of flats built at the site - one six storey and one four-storey.

The first block will be made up of 18 two-bedroom flats while the second will comprise four studio flats, four one-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats - 11 dwellings in total.

A third block of housing will be created by converting the former pub into a one-bedroom flat and a two-bedroom flat, with an existing extension demolished and a new side extension built.

Defiance Inn Pub, on Stoke Street Defiance Inn Pub, on Stoke Street

The proposals also include car parking for 15 vehicles, with access from Stoke Street.

A further 26 spaces for bicycles will be provided within the second block of flats.

The council's planning document reads: "Blocks One and Two would have a contemporary appearance and would be constructed using brickwork, timber with areas of metal cladding.

"Some of the dwellings within these blocks would be visible from both Bridge Street and the River Orwell."

The council has been advised to approve the plans subject to the completion of a section 106 agreement.

The agreement will include contributions of £48,724 towards education, £24,999 towards pre-schools, £496 for libraries and a traffic regulation order of £11,500.

It also includes the adoption and future maintenance of the nearby riverside path, which will form the first stage of a continuous route along the south side of the River Orwell.

The site has long been earmarked for redevelopment.

A previous application in 2018, which would have seen one block containing 27 flats built at the rear of the land, was withdrawn over concerns with the design and appearance of the development as well as fears from Suffolk Highways that access to the site would be on too steep a road.

Plans for student accommodation had also been submitted in 2005, which could have seen 146 student rooms and eight apartments built at the site.