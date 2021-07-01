Published: 5:30 AM July 1, 2021

Plans to extend a Costa Coffee and add a drive-thru in Ipswich have been submitted to the council.

The application which proposes to extend the site in Anglia Retail Park has been submitted by Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA), who own the land to the north west of the town.

The plans propose to erect a single-storey side and rear extension to the already existing double-storey coffee shop, along with the creation of a new drive-thru lane with associated development.

The statement that was submitted to the council said there is a need for the development because of the high degree of success.

The applicant said it has decided to further invest and capitalise on this success by providing a drive-thru lane for the shop.

Colin Kreidewolf, chair of IBA, said it is hoped that the expansion will increase the footfall of the whole site.

"We are trying to develop the park as a whole further," Mr Kreidewolf said.

"What we are trying to do is develop the services on offer at the park and this is another good addition to the overall offering.

"Generally you try to increase what is on offer because then that increases the footfall as you are attracting more people to the park."

The single-storey extensions will create a space at the side of the unit which faces on to Anglia Parkway South and replaces the current timber store. This will allow for Costa Coffee to keep their bins outside of the store and in a secure location that can be easily accessed by the waste collection service.

The extension will also create a collection point for customers to pick up their order. Customers will be able to place and order at the freestanding intercom, and then pull forward to the serving hatch to collect.

The new development will be undertaken by building over part of the car park and there will be a loss of six car parking spaces to provide space for the drive-thru lane.

One mature tree will also be cut down for the development, but the applicant has pledged to plant two additional trees if given the go ahead.