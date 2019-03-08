Heavy Showers

New festival set for Norwich Road

PUBLISHED: 05:30 26 July 2019

Cad Taylor and friends outside one of the exhibitions for the Jubilee Park Roadshow. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Cad Taylor and friends outside one of the exhibitions for the Jubilee Park Roadshow. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A new festival is being planned this summer to celebrate the cultural diversity of the Norwich Road area of Ipswich.

The Norwich Road celebration is likely to take place arround Barrack Corner. Picture: JASON NOBLEThe Norwich Road celebration is likely to take place arround Barrack Corner. Picture: JASON NOBLE

The new event, being planned for Saturday August 31 is set to feature live music, artist performances, street food and stalls, as part of a celebration of the cultures around the Norwich Road area of town.

It's likely to be around the Barrack Corner section, and features a host of organisations coming together for the occasion, including Ipswich Community Media, South Street Studios, BBC Suffolk, Suffolk Refugee Support and ISCRE [Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality).

If successful, the plan is to grow the event each year and eventually develop it into a carnival.

Event organiser Cad Taylor said: "I had it in my mind for months. It's one of the most diverse roads in Suffolk, but it gets the worst reputation for no reason at all. It has a lot going for it.

Organiser Cad Taylor said the area had a bad reputation which was undeserved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNOrganiser Cad Taylor said the area had a bad reputation which was undeserved. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"With Ipswich Community Media we got to know a lot of shop owners and children, and it's just nice to have a really positive boost for the area.

"We are talking about cultures that have history, heritage and music and surely we should be working hard to engage these communities and celebrate that?"

It follows on from work such as Global Rhythms, Jubilee Park Roadshow and events organised by the Destination Norwich Road project to boost perceptions of the area and celebrate its diversity.

Work is ongoing with Suffolk Highways and Ipswich Borough Council for the logistics, with a funding bid going forward to the Ipswich's central area committee next week.

Westgate ward councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "It's a diverse, multicultural area of town and that's what we want to celebrate.

"It gets people talking to each other and understand each other better.

"It may be relatively small scale this year as we try to establish it, and then seek further funding to develop it further.

"Yes, it can be a challenging area but there are good people here and it's trying to accentuate those positives."

While the event is celebrating the Norwich Road diversity, the day will be open to all.

A carnival was previously an annual event in Ipswich, but has not featured in the town for more than two decades.

