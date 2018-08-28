Royal Hospital School pupils use 1000 plastic bottle to create unique Christmas tree

The plastic Christmas tree which has been created by the school Picture: THE ROYAL HOSPITAL SCHOOL Archant

Pupils from the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook have created a Christmas tree out of plastic bottles to highlight the problems surrounding plastic waste.

The school’s eco-committee made up of pupils from across the different year groups, collected the bottles needed to create the tree in less than two weeks.

The tree now sits in the school’s dining hall where the whole community can see it.

The eco-committee have also decorated the main school corridor with an underwater style display which highlights the types of ocean pollution and the impact that it has on the world.

Izod Miller, head of geography and the eco-committee at the school said:“Far too often we underestimate the power of individual actions, we hear cries of ‘what can I do to make a difference?’, ‘how much impact can I really have’?

“This project aims to raise awareness of our need to be more sustainable and the vast amount of single-use plastic in our lives. The displays are designed to be a statement, a reminder of the true cost of plastic on our environment and the massive impact a few individuals can have.

“I am immensely proud of the tireless efforts of the eco-Committee, especially project leads Finn Corcoran and Alistair Ng and the Design and Technology Department who helped to make the vision a reality.”