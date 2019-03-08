Park play area temporarily closed after branches fall nearby
PUBLISHED: 14:12 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:12 10 August 2019
Archant
The children's play area at a popular Ipswich park has closed temporarily after some branches fell nearby.
Ipswich Borough Council tweeted that the today's high winds have caused the closure at the town's Christchurch Park.
The authrity said: "Today's high winds have caused some branches to fall near the play area at Christchurch Park, to ensure visitor safety we will be temporarily closing the play area until further notice.
"Once the wind has settled we will arrange for it to be reopened."