The children's play area at a popular Ipswich park has closed temporarily after some branches fell nearby.

Today's high winds have caused some branches to fall near the play area at Christchurch Park, to ensure visitor safety we will be temporarily closing the play area until further notice. Once the wind has settled we will arrange for it to be reopened. — Ipswich Council (@IpswichGov) August 10, 2019

