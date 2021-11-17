News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Youngsters try out new Ipswich play park on housing estate

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:13 AM November 17, 2021
Members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society at the new play area near the Chantry estate

Members of the Ipswich Deaf Children's Society at the new play area near the Chantry estate - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Children enjoyed trying out a new children's play park that has been built as part of a development of hundreds of homes in Ipswich.

The play area, in Taylor Wimpey's Wolsey Grange estate off Poplars Lane, was opened by members of the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society this week.

Georgia Hall, a profoundly deaf girl who lives on the estate, was chosen to cut the ribbon to mark its official opening.

The play park has opened as part of Taylor Wimpey's estate off Poplars Lane

The play park has opened as part of Taylor Wimpey's estate off Poplars Lane - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Teresa Hall, education officer at the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society, said: "The children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and loved being part of the opening ceremony.

"Georgia Hall lives on the development and is profoundly deaf as well as a cochlear implant user. She was so thrilled to be chosen to cut the ribbon and officially open the playground."

Georgia Hall, who lives on the estate, cuts the ribbon to the park

Georgia Hall, who lives on the estate, cuts the ribbon to the park - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, added: "We’re delighted to open the family playground to residents of Wolsey Grange and the surrounding community.

"We hope that families in the area will enjoy using the space, getting outdoors and having fun for years to come."

Ipswich News

