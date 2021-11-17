Youngsters try out new Ipswich play park on housing estate
- Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography
Children enjoyed trying out a new children's play park that has been built as part of a development of hundreds of homes in Ipswich.
The play area, in Taylor Wimpey's Wolsey Grange estate off Poplars Lane, was opened by members of the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society this week.
Georgia Hall, a profoundly deaf girl who lives on the estate, was chosen to cut the ribbon to mark its official opening.
Teresa Hall, education officer at the Ipswich Deaf Children’s Society, said: "The children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and loved being part of the opening ceremony.
"Georgia Hall lives on the development and is profoundly deaf as well as a cochlear implant user. She was so thrilled to be chosen to cut the ribbon and officially open the playground."
Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, added: "We’re delighted to open the family playground to residents of Wolsey Grange and the surrounding community.
"We hope that families in the area will enjoy using the space, getting outdoors and having fun for years to come."
