Plot of Ipswich land set for auction - what would you do with it?

PUBLISHED: 16:29 17 November 2019

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

The plot of land in Ipswich will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

GOLDINGS IPSWICH

A plot of land with planning permission for a two-bed detached house in Ipswich is set to be auctioned next month.

There is planning permission for a two-bed detached house on the land. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICHThere is planning permission for a two-bed detached house on the land. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

The parcel of land, on Little Croft Street in Ipswich, is being marketed by Goldings Auctions where it will go under the hammer on Wednesday, December 4 - the perfect and rare opportunity for those hoping to get on the property ladder.

Previously a garden to the neighbouring property, the building plot is for sale on a freehold tenure with a guide price of £60,000 to £80,000.

A spokesman from Gildings said: "We think it will sell for around £70,000, build costs are £100,000 and then once completed it should be worth around £230,000."

The plot is situated on a corner in a no through road on the southern side of Ipswich and planning permission has already been granted.

The plot of land in Ipswich, which was previously a garden to the neighbouring house, will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICHThe plot of land in Ipswich, which was previously a garden to the neighbouring house, will be auctioned off next month. Picture: GOLDINGS IPSWICH

It is "conveniently situated for local facilities, with Ipswich train station nearby and bus services into the town".

The proposed dwelling features a living room, kitchen/diner and cloakroom on the ground floor, with two bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and a bathroom on the first floor.

The scheme also demonstrates tandem parking for two cars and 62m2 of private garden.

The auctioneers state that "opportunities such as this are rare".

You can find out more here, but interested parties are advised to attend the auction at The Hangr, Milsoms Kesgrave, on Wednesday, December 4.

