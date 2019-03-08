Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Beach clean up champion receives award

PUBLISHED: 09:01 22 March 2019

Jason Alexander has been dubbed The Wildlife Gadget Man for his work in encouraging young environmentalists to use technology to help their work. Picture: DCMS

Jason Alexander has been dubbed The Wildlife Gadget Man for his work in encouraging young environmentalists to use technology to help their work. Picture: DCMS

DCMS

An Ipswich man dedicated to tackling the scourge of beach litter has received a Points of Light award for his efforts.

Jason Alexander of Ipswich, who has received a Point of Light award for his work cleaning the beaches around Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: DCMSJason Alexander of Ipswich, who has received a Point of Light award for his work cleaning the beaches around Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: DCMS

Jason Alexander received the award from the government scheme which recognises volunteers working to benefit the community and inspire others.

Mr Alexander founded the voluntary group ‘Rubbish Walks’ to encourage people in his community to join in beach clean-ups.

He launched a Beach Clean Marathon last summer and holds regular weekly beach cleans on the shorelines around Bawdsey and Felixstowe, which has included clearing up more than 100,000 cigarette butts.

In a letter to Jason, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Through ‘Rubbish Walks’ you are highlighting the terrible impact that plastic and cigarette butts are having on coastal environments, and inspiring people in your local community to take action.

Jason Alexander, aka The Wildlife Gadget Man - has conducted his own clean-up campaign on Suffolk's beaches. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJason Alexander, aka The Wildlife Gadget Man - has conducted his own clean-up campaign on Suffolk's beaches. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“As we mark the Great British Spring Clean, you should feel enormously proud of the personal impact you have made in clearing litter from the beautiful beaches of East Anglia. I wish you the very best with your continued efforts.”

Mr Alexander said: “I’m honoured to have received this award for something I love doing and feel so passionate about.

“I’m blown away by the other individuals and groups out there doing what they do every day to raise awareness about single use plastics, litter and waste in general. They are all truly litter heroes too.

“Individually we can make a ripple of change. Together we can make a wave.”

Jason has been dubbed The Wildlife Gadget Man for his work in inspiring novice naturalists to connect with wildlife through the use of cutting-edge technological devices such as nestbox cameras and trail cameras.

He was inspired to take action after repeatedly seeing rubbish blighting the local landscape, particularly from cigarette butts - research by ‘Keep Britain Tidy’ found only 38% of smokers are aware cigarettes contain plastic.

Mr Alexander received his award from environment minister Therese Coffey on a litter-pick today, the launch day of the month-long Great British Spring Clean.

She said: “I am delighted to present Jason with the Prime Minister’s Points of Light award for outstanding contributions to tackle litter and kick off the Great British Spring Clean 2019.”

Allison Ogden-Newton, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Jason has been selected for this award.

“As an official Keep Britain Tidy #LitterHeroes Ambassador, Jason has demonstratively supported our campaigning efforts, from #BinTheButt through to our small mammals roadside litter campaign.

“He is a valued member of the team and a very worthy recipient.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Most Read

Bird causing traffic chaos on A12 returned home

The rhea on the A12 towards Ipswich by Colchester United FC's stadium. Pictures: LUKE SCOFIELD

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The road was closed for more than three hours, reopening just after 8pm Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Man fighting for life after collision with lorry on A14

The East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted a man with life-threatening injuries to Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge, after he was in a collision with a lorry on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: EAAA

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

First 2019 Suffolk Punch foal in the UK born in Suffolk

Fred is the first Suffolk Punch foal to be born in the UK this year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Beach clean up champion receives award

Jason Alexander has been dubbed The Wildlife Gadget Man for his work in encouraging young environmentalists to use technology to help their work. Picture: DCMS

Will Young to play Ipswich Regent in October

Pop superstar Will Young will be playing the Ipswich Regent on October 5 in support of his new album Lexicon Photo: Ipswich Regent

Ipswich builder jailed for keeping drug dealers’ guns

Thomas Potkins, of Wallace Road, Ipswich, who has been jailed for six years for keeping weapons on behalf of drug dealers

Stansted hopes upgrades will give passengers a ‘better airport experience’

Stansted Airport operators are making major investments in staff and facilities head of a busy summer Picture: STANSTED AIRPORT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists