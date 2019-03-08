Police to increase patrols after 'terrifying' Ipswich rape

Police are at the scene in Silent Street, Ipswich

A 'terrifying attack' which saw an 18-year-old woman dragged into a car park and raped in Ipswich town centre has prompted Suffolk police to increase patrols in the area.

A forensic van is parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich

Detectives investigating the incident, which took place at around 3am on Saturday, July 20, are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The victim was walking along Silent Street when she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a car park where she was raped by an unknown male.

The male suspect is described as black with curly hair.

Detectives say that specialist trained officers are continuing to support the victim, as work to identify the offender continues. This includes house-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries.

Police officers are parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich

Suffolk police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the woman walking from the town centre towards Silent Street or have seen a male matching the description above to come forward, or anyone who was in the nearby area between 2am and 4am this morning.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who drove along nearby roads between 2am and 4pm who may have dash cam footage, or anyone living near to any of the routes mentioned who has private CCTV.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "This was a terrifying attack on a young woman and she has been incredibly brave in coming forward and working with our officers in order to help us try to identify the offender.

"I am appealing for anyone who believes they either know of, or saw a man in this area, matching this brief description we have issued, or who was in the town centre area or nearby between 2am and 4pm, to contact us straight away.

"At this early stage of the investigation, our enquiries would indicate the risk of another similar incident occurring in this area is low but we understand that this attack will have caused a great deal of concern to the local community and as a result, additional police patrols will continue in the area to provide reassurance to residents.

"I would also like to remind people to avoid walking alone in the early hours of the morning. Always plan your journey home by walking in groups, making arrangements to get a lift with friends, or using a taxi."

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team quoting crime reference 37/42560/19.