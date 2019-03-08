Ambulance on scene as female cyclist involved in crash

The East of England Ambulance Service and Suffolk police are on scene of a crash at the junction of Picketts Road and High Road East Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Ambulance crews are treating a female cyclist involved in a crash in a busy road in Felixstowe.

The crash, between the cyclist and a car, happened at the junction of High Road East, Picketts Road and Rosemary Avenue shortly before 8.45am today, Friday, June 21.

Police were called to the scene by the ambulance service, although the extent of the cyclists' injuries are not currently known.

Eyewitnesses in the area have reported seeing a helicopter hovering above the town/

A spokesman for Suffolk police was unable to confirm if the air ambulance is in attendance.

He said: "We were called to the scene of a road traffic collision between a female cyclist and a car in Picketts Road.

"An ambulance is on scene."

The spokesman added the road is not currently closed.

According to the AA, traffic in the area is coping well.