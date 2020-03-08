E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Primark staff call police over shoplifting claims

PUBLISHED: 13:34 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 08 March 2020

Police and an ambulance are in Ipswich town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been seen outside Primark in Ipswich town centre today after staff reported claims of shoplifting.

Suffolk police were called to the store in Westgate Street just after 1pm on Sunday.

A police spokesman confirmed they were called after receiving reports from Primark of shoplifters, but no arrests have been made at this time.

An ambulance is also parked outside the store, though it is currently not known if there have been any reported injuries.

